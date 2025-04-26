Timons releases soul-lifting song “Yahweh” featuring Oba

By Ayo Onikoyi

Celebrated gospel minister Timons (Theophilus Omonokhua) has announced the release of his powerful new single, “Yahweh,” featuring the dynamic vocal talent of Oba (Bamike Adeyemi).

Released in celebration of the Easter season, Yahweh is a soul-stirring worship anthem that echoes the victory, hope, and resurrection power found in Jesus Christ.

Produced with a rich blend of contemporary gospel sounds and heartfelt lyrics, Yahweh invites listeners into a deep atmosphere of worship, reflecting on the greatness and faithfulness of God. The collaboration with Oba brings an added depth and spiritual intensity, making the song a perfect soundtrack for Easter and beyond.

Speaking about the release, Timons shared: “Yahweh is more than a song—it’s a declaration of God’s unwavering love and power. I’m honored to have Oba join me in delivering this message to the world.”

In February, Timons released a single titled ‘Jesus’—a heartfelt anthem of faith, hope, and worship that highlights his signature soul-stirring vocals and inspiring lyrics. The single has been well received by listeners, drawing them into a profound time of worship and surrender to Jesus.

Timons has become a beacon of inspiration in the gospel music industry, known for his ability to connect with audiences through his authentic and heartfelt performances. His previous releases have garnered widespread acclaim, earning him a dedicated global following.

Yahweh is now available on all major streaming platforms.