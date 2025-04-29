They want E-Money to support them under duress — Cubana Chief Priest

Nightlife entrepreneur Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has voiced his support for close associate and fellow social figure, Emeka Okonkwo, widely known as E-Money, following the latter’s arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

E-Money was apprehended at his home in Lagos’ Omole neighbourhood on Monday night by EFCC agents over allegations of naira misuse and breaching foreign exchange laws by publicly spraying US currency at an event.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Cubana Chief Priest defended E-Money and applauded his recent initiatives, especially his Easter “Homecoming” celebration aimed at uplifting the southeastern part of the country. He hinted that E-Money’s growing prominence may have unsettled certain powers who now wish to curb his influence.

“This is a guy who just did everything to push up Southeast with his just concluded Home Coming Concert this Easter. I knew they will come for him because they just saw his strength, they are doing this so they could break him so as to make him succumb in supporting them under duress,” he posted.

Cubana Chief Priest continued, “The oppression on us Igbos will never stop but let me tell all of you we will never stop. We don’t die we multiply more billionaires are coming up, come 2027 we will support & vote for who we want to, we wont be broken, we will even be stronger, we will reciprocate how we were treated with our energy, brotherhood, support, votes & affluence. #iam_emoney1 it’s nothing brother I have been there it will make you stronger it’s just like our Rolls Royce, 🦅 na location for the rich & famous na status symbol.”

Cubana Chief Priest himself faced similar legal scrutiny on April 17, 2024, for allegedly spraying cash during an event at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

He entered a not guilty plea and was granted ₦10 million bail. The charges were later dropped by Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos after a settlement was reached.