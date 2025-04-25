Tension grips Labour Party as high profile defections loom

John Alechenu

ABUJA: There are growing concerns within the ranks of the opposition Labour Party (LP) following speculations of an impending mass defection of some of its high-profile members, including the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that while some of the members are waiting for a final pronouncement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the Supreme Court verdict on the leadership tussle, before making their move.

A top-ranking party official familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, confided in this paper that Governor Otti was discussing “personal terms” with the APC.

The source said, “The governor is yet to move because his conditions have not yet been met.

“He wants the APC leadership to grant him and all members of his State House of Assembly as well as the National Assembly to be given a right of first refusal with respect to the 2027 tickets.

“The party is asking him to join in his own capacity, promising to make that concession, arguing that extending the same courtesies to his lawmakers had the potential of throwing the party into turmoil. One thing I know for sure is that negotiations have reached an advanced stage.”

Governor Otti and the LP Presidential Candidate in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi have since dissociated themselves from the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC).

They have instead thrown their weight behind the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee which they were both instrumental to setting up.

Recall also that Otti admitted supporting his supporters in Abia State to jump ship and join “a political party of their choice” for the Local Council elections, with many of them joining the Zenith Labour Party and winning 15 out of 17 seat,s with YPP winning the remaining 2 in November 2024,

LG polls.

Otti, said at the time, “I can assure you that I am in LP. The crisis in LP made a lot of our supporters go elsewhere. Our people know those who would deliver the goods.

“As our people say, you know the child you would send out that would not disgrace you when they give him food. Even if he is hungry, he will refuse to eat.

“I believe that was what has happened in this case, right from the time I stood up to contest the election in 2015. When I left PDP to join APGA, our people followed me, and I won that election then.

“APGA has not won even one councillorship before that time, and then, we took almost half of the House of Assembly seats in 2015.

“So, sometimes, people recognise that political parties are empty platforms and that when you muddle up things in your political parties, you give advantage, create opportunities for your competitors and that was what happened in this last election.

“I authorised my followers to join any political party that they liked and the majority of them moved into other political parties. I remain in the Labour Party.

“Anytime I am going to leave, that is if there is any need to leave, you would be properly informed.”

As things stand, while Senator Nanedi Usman holds sway as LP National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Julius Abure insists such a body is alien to the party’s constitution as such, he remains National Chairman.

Both groups await INEC’s position which is expected to be based on the Supreme Court judgement. The decision of electoral management body based on its understanding of the judgement will determine who it would do business with as LP leader (s).