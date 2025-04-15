Stop cheating yourself, expose unregistered consumers – YEDC

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – The Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) has called on customers within its operational areas to report unregistered electricity users, stressing that failing to do so amounts to self-sabotage.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ sensitization meeting in Jalingo, Taraba State, YEDC’s Regional Manager, Aliyu Aminu, explained that the financial burden of energy consumption is unfairly increased by the presence of unregistered users who enjoy electricity without paying for it.

“If you know one or two persons who are not registered with us but are enjoying power supply, you’re only cheating yourself,” he said. “This is because when energy costs are shared, you’ll be paying for those people, since they do not receive bills. That’s why you need to help us by reporting them—it’s also in your own best interest.”

Aminu also urged customers to pay their bills in full and on time, warning that accumulating outstanding payments could result in disconnection.

He further disclosed that YEDC is expecting the delivery of about 6,000 prepaid meters by the end of April, which will be distributed across Taraba, Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states. The move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to improve billing accuracy and promote transparency in electricity usage and payment.