Six hurt after shooting at US varsity

At least six people were taken to a hospital in Florida after gunfire erupted at a university, with the campus locked down as police searched for an active shooter, authorities said.

Students at Florida State University in Tallahassee had been ordered to shelter in place.

“An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union,” the university said on social media.

“Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures.”

A statement from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital said doctors were “actively receiving and caring for patients.”

A spokesperson for the hospital told AFP: “We have six patients, one in critical condition, and the rest in serious condition,” confirming they were the result of the shooting.

Student Sam Swartz told the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper he had been in the basement of the student union when shooting started.

“Everyone started freaking out,” Swartz said, adding he had heard around 10 shots.

A group of eight people, who were working on a project, huddled in a hallway and barricaded themselves with trash cans and plywood.

“I remember learning to do the best you can to make them take time because they don’t want to do anything that takes time, they’re just trying to get as many people,” Swartz said.