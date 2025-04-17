Reps reschedule interactive session with Rivers State Sole Administrator

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight has rescheduled its interactive session with the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), earlier slated for Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 4:00 PM.

The postponement followed a formal request from Vice Admiral Ibas to shift the meeting to a later date.

Recall that the committee had initially invited the Sole Administrator to appear for a comprehensive engagement regarding developments in Rivers State.

In a statement issued by House Spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi, the committee acknowledged the request and is currently working to coordinate a new date for the session.

“In the spirit of transparent and effective oversight, the committee will promptly inform the public once the rescheduled date is confirmed,” the statement said.