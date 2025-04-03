Punish perpetrators of Uromi killings, others – PFN charges FG

By Adesina Wahab

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has condemned the killings in Edo State and other parts of the country, insisting that all perpetrators must be brought to justice.

He referenced the recent killing of 16 travelers in Uromi, Edo State, by members of a Vigilante Group and called for fairness and justice in handling the matter.

Speaking to journalists at the Cornerstone City along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ibadan on Thursday, Bishop Wale Oke stressed the need for urgent action to stop the wave of mindless killings across the nation.

“PFN condemns the killings in Edo State, where people were mistaken for kidnappers and attacked. We categorically denounce such acts. Every Nigerian should have the freedom to move safely across the country,” he said.

The cleric urged Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo and Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf to work together in identifying and prosecuting the perpetrators, emphasizing that lives are sacred and must be protected.

“I urge Governors Yusuf and Okpebholo to ensure that there are no reprisals or escalations of violence. The evil has been done, and two wrongs do not make a right. Retaliation must be avoided,” he added.

Bishop Wale Oke also called for the same level of commitment in tackling killings across other states, including Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Ondo, Ekiti, and the Southeast.

He reiterated the need for state police to address insecurity, stating that vigilante groups should not be the primary security providers.

Additionally, the PFN president commended President Bola Tinubu for his leadership and extended birthday wishes to him.

“So far, so good. The president has been doing exceptionally well despite the numerous challenges he inherited—security, economic, political, and educational issues. He has been making commendable efforts, and we appreciate his courage and pragmatism,” he said.

“On behalf of over 86 million Pentecostals in Nigeria and the Diaspora, we wish Mr. President a happy birthday. We also thank him for his congratulatory message on my re-election as PFN National President,” he concluded.