Protest: CSOs, students demand reforms, project completion at NMU

A coalition of civil society organizations (CSOs), Thursday, joined the National Association of Nigerian Maritime Students (NANMS) in a peaceful protest at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, to demand reforms and infrastructure at the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU).

The protesters expressed deep concern that NMU is on the brink of collapse due to years of neglect, underfunding, and lack of support, which has severely impacted the quality of education and training provided to maritime students.

In a statement signed by Comrade Ifeanyi Okoye, the CSOs described NMU as a critical institution for the development of Nigeria’s maritime industry, essential for producing skilled and competent maritime professionals who can drive the industry forward.

He added that a maritime university should provide students with practical training and hands-on experience in areas such as ship operations, maritime law, and navigation.

However, Okoye lamented that NMU’s infrastructure and facilities are in a state of disrepair, hindering the students’ ability to acquire the necessary skills.

The protesters called on NIMASA to complete abandoned projects at NMU, redirect maritime traineeship programs to the university, and release the training floating dock to NMU.

They also demanded sea-time training opportunities, implementation of a national cadetship program, and creation of employment pathways for maritime graduates.

“We stand in solidarity with the maritime students and demand that the government takes immediate action to address their grievances,” said Okoye.

“The abandonment of NMU is a clear indication of the government’s lack of commitment to the development of the maritime sector. The maritime industry is a critical component of Nigeria’s economy, and the government must prioritize its development.

“As CSOs, we are committed to holding the government accountable for its actions and ensuring that the rights of maritime students are protected.

“Today’s protest is just the beginning. We will continue to mobilize and advocate for the rights of maritime students until their demands are met.

“The government must prioritize the development of the maritime sector and support the next generation of maritime professionals.”

The protesters believe that NMU has the potential to become a center of excellence for maritime education in Africa.

However, this potential can only be realized if the government takes immediate action to address the institution’s challenges.

“We urge the government to listen to the voices of the maritime students and take immediate action to address their grievances,” Comrade Okoye added.

“The future of Nigeria’s maritime industry is at stake, and it’s time for the government to act.”