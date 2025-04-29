Protecting the planet remains shared duty – NCF DG

By Juliet Umeh

As Nigeria joins the global community to mark Earth Day today, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, NCF, has urged citizens to take an active role in protecting the environment, emphasizing that the responsibility cannot rest on the government alone.

The Director-General of NCF, Dr. Joseph Onoja, made the call during a series of events organized under the banner: “The Herd,” a creative initiative aimed at drawing attention to the urgent need for wildlife conservation and climate action.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Onoja underscored the importance of understanding animal migration patterns and the growing threats posed by climate change.

He said: “This event mirrors the great Serengeti migration, where animals move in search of food and water. It highlights the fragile balance in nature.

“Climate change is disrupting these migratory patterns, and when the ecosystem collapses, it’s not just animals that suffer, human survival is also at stake.”

Dr. Onoja emphasized the crucial role of ecosystem services such as clean air, fresh water, and biodiversity that are increasingly endangered by unsustainable human practices.

He therefore called on every Nigerian to reflect on their individual contributions as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate Earth Day today.

“Conservation is not the job of the government alone or a privileged few. Everyone has a part to play. When we protect the earth, it protects us,” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, the General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, Tunde Ajayi, commended the project for its innovative use of art to drive environmental awareness.

Ajayi noted: “This is a brilliant fusion of art and activism. It’s not just visually engaging, it’s educational, especially for children, who are the future custodians of our environment.”

He reaffirmed LASEPA’s commitment to tackling various forms of pollution, air, land, and water, and preventing activities that threaten biodiversity and render natural habitats uninhabitable for both wildlife and humans.

The event, held at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture, featured a vibrant procession of life-sized puppet animals through the streets of Lagos Island.

Organized by Q-Dance Centre, the performance combined dance, spoken word, and interactive storytelling rooted in African folklore.

One of the most powerful moments came when dancers fell to the ground in unison, symbolizing a lifeless world without animals. The scene resonated deeply with onlookers, prompting reflection on the vital relationship between humans and nature.