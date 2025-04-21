Pope Francis inspired unity, justice in Nigeria — CAN

Pope Francis

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88.

In a statement issued by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the association extended heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church and all who were touched by the Pope’s remarkable leadership and compassion.

“It is with deep sorrow that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, who departed this life at the age of 88,” Archbishop Okoh stated.

“Pope Francis was a towering figure of faith, whose papacy radiated mercy, justice, and a profound love for humanity. His legacy has left an indelible mark on Nigeria, where he strengthened the Church by appointing Nigerian bishops and cardinals, affirming the vibrant faith of our people.

“His unwavering commitment to interfaith dialogue brought hope for peace in our diverse nation, fostering unity in the face of numerous challenges. His outspoken advocacy against poverty, corruption, and inequality deeply resonated with us, urging everyone to uphold the dignity of every Nigerian.

“Although he never visited Nigeria, his pastoral journeys across Africa conveyed powerful messages of solidarity. His teachings in Laudato Si’ and Amoris Laetitia enriched our spiritual lives, addressing critical issues such as environmental stewardship and the sanctity of family life.

“As we bid farewell to this devoted servant of God, we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the Catholic Church during this time of transition. May the legacy of Pope Francis—rooted in compassion, justice, and humility—continue to inspire us as we strive toward a more united and righteous Nigeria.”