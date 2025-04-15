Pollution: Carbon monoxide kills 30,000 annually in Lagos – Reports

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

…As Lagos Seeks EOIs for Gas-Fired, Grid-Scale Solar Projects

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS – The Lagos State Government has raised the alarm over the growing threat of carbon monoxide pollution, revealing that approximately 30,000 people die annually in the state from related exposure, according to recent reports.

Speaking at the 2025 Lagos Energy Summit held in Victoria Island, the state’s Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye, described the situation as alarming and unsustainable, calling for urgent action to reduce reliance on fossil fuel-powered generators that continue to endanger lives and harm the environment.

According to Ogunleye, Lagos alone houses an estimated 4.5 million generators, used widely across households, market clusters, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), contributing significantly to pollution and carbon emissions.

“These generators consume 16 billion litres of fuel annually, costing residents about ₦14 trillion based on today’s average price of ₦900 per litre,” he said. “They emit 38 million tons of CO₂ every year — more than countries like Togo, Rwanda, or Gabon. This is a public health crisis.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his keynote address, reiterated the administration’s commitment to transitioning towards cleaner, renewable energy sources, not only to mitigate environmental hazards but also to improve power reliability and economic productivity.

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged that while Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, generate significant amounts of power privately, the efforts remain inefficient and fragmented. “We have the power, but it is misdirected. The funds are being spent, but not in a sustainable or centralized manner,” he said.

Highlighting the critical role of power in driving growth and development, the governor emphasized that his administration is now pursuing a robust energy agenda under the T.H.E.M.E.S+ policy framework, recognizing energy as the cornerstone of a thriving 24/7 economy.

To address the state’s chronic energy challenges, the Lagos State Government is now actively seeking Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for gas-fired, grid-scale solar, and captive power projects, aimed at injecting 6GW of reliable power into the state’s electricity mix within the next three years.

Among other key initiatives: Retrofitting of 22,000 streetlights to reduce grid load and improve efficiency.

Implementation of the Lagos Electricity Law (signed in December 2024) to establish the Clean Lagos Electricity Market.

Launch of the Lagos Gas Master Plan and Strategic Implementation Plan to guide long-term energy investments.

Update of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) and the creation of a comprehensive electricity policy.

“These policies are not just documents. They are a map guiding us to Lagos Vision 2030 — a future of clean, reliable, and affordable electricity for all,” Ogunleye stated.

He added that 72% of households in Lagos own at least one generator, 94% of MSMEs depend on gensets, and 76% of market clusters cannot function without them — underscoring the urgency for sustainable alternatives.

Governor Sanwo-Olu concluded by expressing optimism that Lagos is now poised to become the top energy investment destination in Africa and a global benchmark for sub-national energy transition.

“We are building a Lagos where every student, artisan, and entrepreneur can thrive—powered by electricity that is clean, dependable, and affordable,” he affirmed.