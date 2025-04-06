Police warn ‘Take It Back Movement’ to cancel April 7 protest, say it’s ill-conceived

IGP Egbetokun

By Nwafor Sunday

ABUJA – The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has called on the “Take It Back Movement” to shelve their planned nationwide protest scheduled for Monday, April 7, 2025, describing the timing of the demonstration as ill-conceived and mischievous.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the NPF expressed concern about the protest, which is planned to take place across various states, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The date coincides with the Federal Government’s declaration of April 7 as National Police Day, a day set aside to celebrate the resilience and dedication of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

While the NPF acknowledged citizens’ constitutional right to peaceful assembly and association, it questioned the motives behind holding a protest on the same day that a significant event is scheduled to honor the contributions of the police to national security. The celebration, which will include dignitaries from various sectors, including foreign Inspectors-General of Police and diplomats, aims to highlight the achievements of the police institution.

The NPF warned that staging a protest on National Police Day could undermine the event’s significance and tarnish the reputation of the police force and the country as a whole. “The rationale behind staging a nationwide protest on the same day is questionable and perceived to be a deliberate attempt to malign the image of the Nigeria Police,” the statement read.

The Nigeria Police Force urged the organizers of the protest to reconsider their plans, describing the protest as “ill-timed and mischievous.” The Force reaffirmed its commitment to carrying out its mandate in accordance with the law, while respecting citizens’ rights. It also encouraged the organizers and anyone planning to participate in the protest to pursue dialogue with the appropriate government institutions to address their concerns.

The statement concluded with a call for peaceful engagement and cooperation, emphasizing the importance of dialogue over disruption.