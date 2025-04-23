PDP confused over Oborevwori’s defection, other govs’ pro- Tinubu position

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-THE National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has kept mum following the dumping of the party by the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Strong indications have emerged that following their defection, there is total confusion in the PDP, especially among the members of the National Working Committee, NWC, the National Executive Committee, NEC and the Board of Trustees, BoT over the increasing pro-Tinubu stance of its governors.

On Wednesday, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa left the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A member of the PDP’s NWC who spoke expressed concerns that the Delta state governor may merely be the first among three governors who have virtually concluded discussions towards dumping the PDP for APC before the end of this year.

The NWC member said, “Talks reached advanced stages with three PDP governors and it is very likely that two more will be going within the next few months.”

Following the defection, there were no responses to calls and text messages forwarded to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, even when he was informed that his office’s inability to effect a timely response may reinforce an impression of confusion within the top echelon of PDP.

Also, the Director-General of PDP Governors’ Forum, Dr. Agbo Emmanuel refused to pick his calls or respond to Whatsapp messages asking him to respond to the curious public declaration of Akwa-Ibom state governor, Umo Eno’s open endorsement of President Bola Tinubu whose re-election he pledges to canvass support for.

Ironically, support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election was the major motivation behind the PDP Governors’ Forum unwillingness to support FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and his political associate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu whose position as PDP National Secretary had come under threat from the PDP Governors’ Forum and their handpicked candidates for the position.

However, in a reaction on X, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN) who hails from Delta State hailed the defection of his governor along with his immediate predecessor from the PDP to the APC, noting that the development is a political turning point for the state.

Keyamo said, “Today is the day the Lord has made in Delta State; finally, finally Delta is APC! Thank you, Mr. President, for your leadership that has attracted the best to our party.”