Only 200 youths registered for army recruitment in South-East – Official

FILE IMAGE

Brigadier-General Chima Ekeator, leader of the Nigerian Army Force Headquarters Recruitment Sensitisation Team in Anambra, has expressed concern over the low turnout of applicants from the South-East in the ongoing Army recruitment exercise.

Speaking during a sensitisation session with youth leaders and President-Generals (P-Gs) of various communities in the state, Ekeator revealed that only 200 youths from the entire South-East region had registered for the exercise, compared to over 4,000 applicants in other regions.

“This sensitisation is necessary because, according to records, only 200 persons have registered from the South-East, while in other states, not less than 4,000 persons have registered,” he said. “We are calling on youth leaders and P-Gs to return to their communities and encourage young people to participate in the recruitment.”

Ekeator emphasized that greater participation would help ensure that the region fully utilises its recruitment quota and strengthens South-East representation in the Nigerian Army.

In his remarks, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo—represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Patrick Aghambah—pledged the state government’s continued support in encouraging youth to participate. He also called on traditional rulers and P-Gs to mobilise at least 10 youths from each community for the recruitment.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr. Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, urged eligible youths between the ages of 18 and 22 to seize the opportunity and enlist in the Nigerian Army. NAN