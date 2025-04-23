Oborevwori, Okowa’s defection bold, strategic – APC

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – The All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State chapter, has hailed the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a bold and strategic move.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Valentine Onojeghuo, the APC welcomed both leaders into its fold, describing their entry as a significant boost to the party’s strength and structure across the state.

“Their arrival brings invaluable experience, governance know-how, and grassroots networks that will strengthen our structures across the state,” the statement read.

According to Onojeghuo, the decision to join the APC demonstrates growing confidence in the party’s vision for a progressive Delta and a prosperous Nigeria. “This high-profile defection is not only historic but deeply symbolic. It marks a new era of unity and inclusiveness in Delta APC,” he added.

The party expressed optimism that the inclusion of Oborevwori, Okowa, and their supporters would foster peace, cohesion, and improved internal democracy as the APC gears up for the 2027 general elections.

“It sends a clear signal that the APC is the only credible platform for good governance, responsive leadership, and national development,” the statement continued.

Highlighting the strategic impact of the defection, the APC said the political realignment would bolster President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election campaign. “Delta State remains a critical component in the South-South geopolitical landscape, and with Governor Oborevwori and Senator Okowa on board, we are optimistic that the APC will deliver resounding results in 2027.”

The party reaffirmed its commitment to democracy, accountability, and people-oriented governance, calling on all members to welcome the development and work together in unity.

“We once again extend our heartfelt welcome to His Excellency Governor Oborevwori, Senator Okowa, and their supporters. We look forward to working together for the betterment of Delta State and in strong support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visionary leadership,” the statement concluded.