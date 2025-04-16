NSCDC blames Bayelsa deadly attack on oil thieves

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa—The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Bayelsa Command has blamed the recent attack on its personnel in which a life was lost to oil thieves.

It however, reaffirmed its commitment to protecting critical national infrastructure despite the unfortunate incident.

Recall that gunmen had last Friday ambushed and attacked NSCDC officers on the waterway of Igbomotoru community in the deep swamp of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

Three others were reportedly injured in the attack on the patrol team of the security outfit.

Bayelsa State Commandant of the NSCDC, Eweka Douglas, in a statement, yesterday confirmed that “oil thieves” attacked its officers, who were working in collaboration with Tantita Security Services, resulting in the death of one of its men.

He, however, said the incident would not dampen the morale of its officers and men.

He said the Corps remained resolute in its determination to clamp down on vandals and oil thieves operating in the state.

Douglas said the operation took place near Igbomotoru community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, “The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m., on April 10, as the joint team was returning from an anti-vandal operation.

“The officers were ambushed, and a gun battle ensued, resulting in the unfortunate death of one NSCDC personnel.

“The NSCDC will not be deterred by attacks from vandals intent on sabotaging government efforts to eradicate illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta.”