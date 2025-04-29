NPSA raises concerns over wave of defections

The Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA) has raised concerns over the wave of defections in the country’s political landscape.

The group pointed out that because significant political shifts often have underlying causes, Nigerians have cause to be worried.

NPSA President, Prof Hassan Saliu, in a statement on behalf of the association titled: Political Parties, Defections and One-Party State, pointed out that Nigeria’s political parties have functioned mainly as vehicles for accessing power rather than as platforms for ideological debate and civic engagement.

According to him, this development has encouraged dictatorial tendencies and undemocratic behaviour, which are antithetical to the standard notion of political parties.

‘’ It is accurate to say that many of the problems plaguing Nigeria’s democracy are rooted in the undemocratic nature of its political parties. These parties often prioritize power over principles, contributing to the country’s democratic challenges.

‘’Therefore, one is not surprised that members of these unenviable parties often find it convenient to defect from one party to another for selfish reasons and security over past infractions.

‘’In a situation where the parties do not have the number of members they claim to have and are too identical in outlook, the recourse to shifting political alliances would be predictable. Specifically, on the issues of defections and the danger of moving towards a one-party state, we argue that despite Nigerians’ constitutional right to associate with any group, the factors driving defections in Nigeria are unnatural. Some elements of subterfuge are involved, which is why we are concerned’’ he said.

Saliu, who referred to a statement that portrays defection to the ruling party as a guarantee for the wiping out of previous infractions, pointed out that some individuals with questionable pasts defect for their sins to be pardoned, while others who desire to share in the national cake also flock to the ruling party.

‘’We respect citizens’ rights, including politicians’, to shift their political allegiance. However, the scale and nature of these defections warrant scrutiny. Undoubtedly, the recourse to defections driven by material considerations does more harm than good to Nigeria’s democracy,’’ he.

Saliu listed the negative effects of the increasing wave of defection to include sliding towards a one-party state, which could shrink the democratic space; abridging Nigerians’ democratic rights and dampening their enthusiasm for democracy, and retarding the growth of alternative parties.

He also listed other adverse effects to include the promotion of undemocratic options; damaging Nigeria’s democratic credentials in the global community, and losing the vital oxygen, plurality gives to democracy.

To reverse the trend, Saliu recommended that political parties should be returned to the people, the public should fund political parties, and members cultivate the habit of paying dues.

He also stressed the training of party officials, rediscovering ideological differences between political parties, prioritising people’s interests by politicians, involvement of more Nigerians in politics, and minority parties working to resolve internal contradictions as the panacea to stem the tide of defections.