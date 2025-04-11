Lassa Fever case confirmed in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO — A case of Lassa fever has been confirmed at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano State.

Speaking on the development, Salisu Inuwa, spokesperson for the hospital’s Infection Prevention and Control Unit, said the hospital recorded two suspected cases of Lassa fever, one of which tested positive.

The confirmed case was reported on April 5 in Garun Mallam Local Government Area of the state.

“Last week, we had two suspected cases of Lassa fever. Initially, both were classified as probable cases. Unfortunately, we were unable to obtain a sample from the first patient, who passed away before testing could be conducted. At the time of death, our doctors suspected either Lassa fever or another viral hemorrhagic fever,” Inuwa explained.

“The second patient walked into the hospital and was promptly tested. The results confirmed a positive case of Lassa fever.”

Following the confirmation, the hospital activated emergency protocols and began screening individuals who may have had contact with the patient. Some staff members reported mild symptoms resembling malaria, which can mimic the early stages of Lassa fever.

“As a precautionary measure, screening was initiated immediately. Fortunately, all individuals under observation are stable. None have been hospitalized and they continue their regular activities under close monitoring,” Inuwa added.

He further stated that the Kano State Ministry of Health has been duly notified. A contact-tracing team has since been deployed to Garun Mallam to identify and monitor those who may have been exposed to the virus.

“We immediately informed the state health authorities, who have taken up the matter and are actively conducting contact tracing in the affected community,” he said.

Inuwa emphasized that both the hospital and state authorities are fully engaged in containing the situation and urged the public to remain calm and vigilant.

“The situation is under control. There is no need for panic,” he assured.