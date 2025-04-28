Lagos taskforce nabs Okada rider over illicit drugs trafficking

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Taskforce have arrested one commercial motorcyclist, popularly called Okada rider for allegedly using motorcycle as courier to transport illicit drugs across the metropolis.

State’s taskforce, in its continued efforts to maintain environmental decorum and enforce a zero-tolerance stance against illicit drug activities within the metropolis, intensified its operations against Okada riders.

The suspect was arrested during one of sting operations carried out around the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ijaiye Bus Stop, and Agbado Railway Station Road, as part of series of strategic enforcement actions aimed at restoring orderliness and promoting a drug-free society.

In the process a suspect, Soji Inawole, 40, was arrested while, his gang member, Mufu Shobo, a suspect is currently at large for allegedly using motorcycles as couriers to transport illicit drugs across various locations.

The suspects are also believed to be involved in other criminal activities such as bag snatching, pickpocketing, and shoplifting.

During the sting operation, taskforce officers uncovered a cache of illegal substances, including: Colorado, Indian hemp, narcotic drugs, scissors, and other controlled items concealed inside a school bag.

Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Adetayo Akerele, who confirmed the arrest, reaffirmed the agency’s unwavering commitment in eliminating criminal elements that threaten the peace and security of residents.

According to Akerele, “Investigations further revealed that some Okada operators in the area are actively promoting the illicit drug trade by transporting substances between brothels and other locations.

“Several motorcycles used for these activities were also seized for violating traffic regulations and aiding criminal operations.”

This discovery, the taskforce boss said, highlighted the growing concern over the misuse of commercial motorcycles for criminal purposes, stressing the urgent need for sustained enforcement actions against recalcitrant riders who endanger public safety on Lagos highways.

“This operation reflects our zero-tolerance policy against illegal activities that compromise the security of our communities. The suspects will face the full weight of the law as investigations continue.” Akerele stated.

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities through the agency’s ‘See Something, Say Something’ initiative.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspect has been charged to court for prosecution.