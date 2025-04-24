Kyari brought structure, stability to NNPCL — NDYC

Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has praised Mr. Mele Kyari for his strategic leadership and for bringing stability to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) during his tenure as Group Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, the NDYC dismissed recent calls by a group known as “Concerned Citizens Against Corruption” for Kyari to be investigated. Uwejeyan described the call as part of an “orchestrated campaign of calumny” aimed at discrediting Kyari’s achievements.

The youth group outlined several key milestones under Kyari’s leadership, including the transformation of the NNPCL into a commercially-driven enterprise, the rehabilitation of refineries through public-private partnerships, the reduction of oil theft through strategic security collaborations, progress in the “Decade of Gas” initiative, the attraction of international investments, and the implementation of digital modernization across company operations.

Addressing allegations related to debt arrangements, NDYC argued that such claims reveal a lack of understanding of standard petroleum trading practices.

The organization emphasized that oil lifting contracts and similar agreements are routine industry procedures that are subject to regulatory scrutiny.

Comrade Uwejeyan called on the Attorney General to disregard what he referred to as a “sponsored circus” against Kyari.

Instead, he urged policymakers and stakeholders to recognize Kyari’s tenure as a model of corporate transformation and progress in Nigeria’s energy sector.