 ‘Influential’ Mo Abudu makes Time’s top 100

Mo Abudu, the CEO of EbonyLife Media, has been named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025, in recognition of her transformative impact on African storytelling and the global media landscape. The annual TIME list, which celebrates individuals who are shaping the future through innovation, leadership, and cultural relevance, includes figures across politics, science, the arts, and activism. Mo was recognized for her unwavering commitment to championing African storytelling and reshaping the global narrative surrounding the continent. Through EbonyLife’s expansive work across television, film, training, and hospitality, she continues to create spaces where African creativity can thrive and be seen. Abudu’s influence extends far beyond the film set. Last month, she announced a property acquisition in London for EbonyLife Place London—a first-of-its-kind cultural and creative hub that will give African innovators a space to showcase their talent, monetise their work, and amplify their brands. It will be a home for African film, theatre, music, food, art, and fashion, bringing the continent’s storytelling and talent to a global stage. On social media, Abudu described her inclusion on the TIME list as a collective victory for the African continent. “This moment isn’t just about me — it’s a celebration of African creativity, Nigerian passion and purpose, and the power of storytelling to shape culture, shift narratives, and drive real impact,” she said.