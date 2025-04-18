2027: I will work against Atiku again – Fayose

Ayodele Fayose

By Nwafor Sunday

ABUJA – Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has reiterated his opposition to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition, declaring that he will once again work against Atiku if he decides to contest in the 2027 presidential election.

Fayose, a prominent member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the declaration during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

“I publicly worked against Atiku, and I am saying for the second time, if Atiku comes again, I will work against him. It is time to learn our lesson,” Fayose said.

He attributed the internal crisis currently facing the PDP to the party’s failure to adhere to its zoning arrangement, which he claimed was disregarded in favour of Atiku’s candidacy in the 2023 presidential election.

“After eight years of a Northerner, it is the turn of a Southerner, which could involve someone from the East, South West or South South,” he stated. “Those who gave or zoned power back to the North caused all these problems.”

Fayose emphasized the importance of respecting power rotation, even if informally agreed upon, arguing that the refusal to support a Southern candidate undermined the unity of the party.

“You don’t have to like a Nyesom Wike or a Peter Obi, but there should be an unwritten, respected gentleman understands of powershift,” he said.

Fayose’s comments are likely to further stir debate within the PDP as the party prepares for future elections amid ongoing efforts to resolve internal divisions.