Gunmen kill four policemen in Enugu, set patrol vehicle ablaze

By Alumona Ukwueze

ENUGU—Gunmen killed three policemen and a civilian in Achị, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State on Tuesday, April 14, 2025.

The attackers also set fire to the operational vehicle of the police officers. The incident occurred at a checkpoint near the popular Ozudaa market in the community.

Details of the attack remain unclear, as the Enugu State Police Command has yet to confirm the incident.

A viral video circulating on social media showed the bodies of the fallen policemen lying by the roadside. It is still uncertain whether the gunmen came from the Awgu or Oji end of the road to carry out the attack.

Two indigenous people of Achị, Maxwell and Daniel, confirmed the attack and the deaths. They also stated that the civilian victim was a well-known young man in the area.