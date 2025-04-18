Full list: UK updates approved English tests for immigration and citizenship

The UK Home Office has updated its list of Secure English Language Tests (SELT) accepted for visa and citizenship applications.
The changes include new test formats and clearer global requirements, aiming to streamline the process for applicants.
The current LANGUAGECERT ESOL SELT 4-skills test will be replaced by two new versions. Results from the old test remain valid for two years, and any unused vouchers are still valid for 12 months.
Test requirements vary by visa type:
4-skills test (reading, writing, listening, speaking):
Skilled Worker Visa
Health and Care Worker Visa
Student Visa
Start-up / Innovator Founder Visa
Scale-up Worker Visa
High-Potential Individual Visa
Minister of Religion Visa
Temporary Work (International Agreement route)
Speaking and listening only:
UK Citizenship
Settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain)
Partner / Parent Visa
International Sportsperson Visa
Representative of an Overseas Business
Approved SELT providers:
Pearson
Trinity College London
IELTS SELT Consortium
PSI Services (Skills for English UKVI)
LANGUAGECERT
UK test centres:
Pearson
Trinity College London
IELTS SELT Consortium
LANGUAGECERT
Overseas test centres:
Pearson
IELTS SELT Consortium
PSI Services (UKVI)
LANGUAGECERT
Tests can be booked via provider websites, with availability usually within 28 days. Booking details must match the applicant’s ID exactly.
Accepted ID documents:
Passport
UK BRP or BRC
EEA National ID (if applicable)
Government-issued photo ID (outside UK only)
Photocopies or emergency documents are not accepted. After testing, candidates receive a SELT reference number linking their result to their application.
