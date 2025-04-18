Full list: UK updates approved English tests for immigration and citizenship

The UK Home Office has updated its list of Secure English Language Tests (SELT) accepted for visa and citizenship applications.

The changes include new test formats and clearer global requirements, aiming to streamline the process for applicants.

The current LANGUAGECERT ESOL SELT 4-skills test will be replaced by two new versions. Results from the old test remain valid for two years, and any unused vouchers are still valid for 12 months.

Test requirements vary by visa type:

4-skills test (reading, writing, listening, speaking):

Skilled Worker Visa

Health and Care Worker Visa

Student Visa

Start-up / Innovator Founder Visa

Scale-up Worker Visa

High-Potential Individual Visa

Minister of Religion Visa

Temporary Work (International Agreement route)

Speaking and listening only:

UK Citizenship

Settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain)

Partner / Parent Visa

International Sportsperson Visa

Representative of an Overseas Business

Approved SELT providers:

Pearson

Trinity College London

IELTS SELT Consortium

PSI Services (Skills for English UKVI)

LANGUAGECERT

UK test centres:

Pearson

Trinity College London

IELTS SELT Consortium

LANGUAGECERT

Overseas test centres:

Pearson

IELTS SELT Consortium

PSI Services (UKVI)

LANGUAGECERT

Tests can be booked via provider websites, with availability usually within 28 days. Booking details must match the applicant’s ID exactly.

Accepted ID documents:

Passport

UK BRP or BRC

EEA National ID (if applicable)

Government-issued photo ID (outside UK only)

Photocopies or emergency documents are not accepted. After testing, candidates receive a SELT reference number linking their result to their application.

