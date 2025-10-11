UK opens doors to foreign workers as 82 jobs are up for grabs [Full List]

The UK government has released a report identifying 82 mid-skilled jobs that can be filled by foreign workers under a new temporary visa pathway.

The move is aimed at addressing critical labour shortages across the country.

The Home Office report highlights essential roles that will strengthen the UK economy while allowing the government to manage migration and sustain growth.

The 82 jobs recommended by the MAC are included in the Britain Temporary Shortage List, marking the first stage of a wider review.

Foreign applicants are required to have a B1 level of English proficiency.

This pathway allows foreigners to work in the UK for a limited period of three to five years, without leading to permanent residency.

The government views the Temporary Shortage List as a tool to target skilled immigrants and address shortages in specific sectors.

MAC has recommended that the visa duration for these roles remain between three and five years. Visa holders can also transition to higher-skilled positions (RQF 6+) through the Skilled Worker route to support career progression.

Key Jobs on the Temporary Shortage List for Foreign Workers in UK

The first stage of the list includes roles such as:

Managers in logistics, hire services managers, and directors in consultancy

Laboratory, electrical, electronics, and engineering technicians

Building and civil engineering technicians, quality assurance, and planning/production technicians

CAD, architectural, IT operations, IT support, and database administrators

Medical and dental technicians

Artists, authors, translators, actors, dancers, musicians, and photographers

Interior and fashion designers, as well as other design occupations

Ship and hovercraft officers, legal professionals, insurance underwriters, financial technicians, and managers

Project support officers, data analysts, business and marketing professionals, HR officers, and IT trainers

Health and safety managers, inspectors, credit controllers, and administrative professionals

Skilled trades including welders, pipe fitters, metalworkers, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, builders, plasterers, painters, and roofers

Technicians and operatives in energy, chemical, water, and sewerage sectors

Routine inspectors, testers, and elementary sales occupations

A second stage of the review will begin in July 2026 to determine which jobs will be included on the final list.

TSL Visa Duration and Requirements

The Temporary Shortage List (TSL) visa allows foreign workers to stay in the UK for three to five years. Applicants are not eligible for welfare benefits.

Fees under the Skilled Worker route include the visa application fee, Immigration Health Surcharge, and Immigration Skills Charge. These cover application processing and broader immigration services.

While the fees are designed to discourage reliance on foreign labor, the TSL aims to reduce structural dependence on the visa system, meaning fees may be lower than for the Skilled Worker route.

The Home Secretary will review salary thresholds for TSL occupations in December 2025.

English language proficiency is mandatory, and applicants seeking to switch to a Skilled Worker visa will need a B2 level of English.

Vanguard News