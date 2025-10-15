UK reduces post-study stay to 18 months, introduces ‘tougher language rules’

The British government has introduced a new set of immigration measures, including tougher English language requirements and a reduction in the post-study visa period for international graduates.

The announcement, made by the Home Office on Tuesday, forms part of the government’s immigration white paper and Plan for Change aimed at creating a “controlled, selective and fair” immigration system.

Under the new rules laid before Parliament, migrants applying through certain legal routes will be required to pass a Secure English Language Test equivalent to A-level standard in speaking, listening, reading, and writing. The test must be taken through a Home Office–approved provider, and results will be verified during the visa application process.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the reforms reinforce the government’s expectation that migrants integrate and contribute to national life.

Mahmood said, “This country has always welcomed those who come to this country and contribute.

“But it is unacceptable for migrants to come here without learning our language, unable to contribute to our national life.

“If you come to this country, you must learn our language and play your part.”

The government also announced that from January 1, 2027, the post-study stay period for international graduates will be reduced from two years to 18 months, following data showing that many holders were not transitioning into graduate-level jobs as intended.

In addition, the Immigration Skills Charge (ISC) paid by employers sponsoring foreign workers will increase by 32 per cent, the first upward review since 2017. The revenue will be reinvested in training British workers and reducing reliance on overseas recruitment.

From the 2025–2026 academic year, international students will also be required to demonstrate higher financial capacity to support themselves while studying in the UK.

Other changes include the expansion of the High Potential Individual (HPI) route to graduates from the world’s top 100 universities, raising the annual cap to 8,000 applicants, and updates to the Global Talent route to attract leading researchers and creatives.

In a related move, the Home Office said nationals of Botswana will now need a visa to enter the UK, including for short visits. The decision, effective from 3 p.m. Tuesday, follows a rise in asylum claims from Botswana nationals who initially entered as visitors.

The government said further reforms covering asylum and border security would be announced later.