FRSC warns against speeding after Ogun crash

FRSC officials rescuing accident victims.

By Favour Ulebor

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of 17 persons, including a rescue operative of the Corps, in a multiple road crash that occurred in the Gbara area of Ogun State on Saturday.

In a press statement signed by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Sunday, Mohammed extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. He urged motorists to prioritise vehicle maintenance and adhere strictly to speed limits to prevent such tragedies.

According to the statement, the crash occurred at about 4:00 p.m.. It involved seven vehicles, including a white DAF truck with registration number T14007LA, a Toyota Hiace bus (AGL752YC), a Honda saloon car (HET680), a Nissan pickup van belonging to the Nigeria Police Force (STF10204), two Bajaj motorcycles (AGG448Q and PKA214WS), and another white DAF truck without a registration number.

The crash, attributed to excessive speeding and brake failure, involved 18 persons—12 male adults, five female adults, and one female child. Seventeen of them—11 men, five women, and the child—died, while only one person was rescued with injuries.

While lamenting the rising rate of speed-related crashes across the country, the Corps Marshal said FRSC would no longer tolerate reckless driving.

He vowed that the driver responsible for the fatal crash would be prosecuted.

He also paid tribute to the FRSC operative who died in the line of duty and reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to promoting road safety and enforcing traffic laws.

Mohammed appealed to all road users, including motorists and pedestrians, to support the Corps’ efforts to curb speed limit violations and make Nigerian roads safer for all.

