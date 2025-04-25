Fix PDP, Fix Nigeria group backs Saraki on Delta Gov’s defection, warns disloyal Party members

The Fix PDP, Fix Nigeria group has declared its full support for former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki’s recent comments regarding the defection of the Delta State Governor to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing his statement as a timely call for party discipline and reform.

Dr. Saraki, who led the Senate from 2015 to 2019, is widely respected for his strategic influence in Nigerian politics. His remarks on the defection have sparked conversations within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), particularly about the implications of political realignments and their effects on party cohesion and national governance.

In response, the Fix PDP, Fix Nigeria group, known for advocating internal reforms within the PDP, has issued a strong warning to members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) accused of undermining the PDP’s unity and electoral chances. The group has called on such individuals to “honourably exit the party” rather than weaken its foundations from within.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr. Ejiro Moses, a member from Delta State, emphasized the need for renewed commitment and loyalty to the party’s goals.

“We stand firmly behind Dr. Saraki’s statement and believe it is time for PDP to take a bold stance against defectors and saboteurs. The future of the party depends on unity, discipline, and a willingness to cleanse itself from within,” Moses said.

The group’s position highlights growing frustration among party loyalists who are concerned about the PDP’s direction ahead of future elections. Their support for Saraki’s comments may signal a broader push for internal restructuring, aimed at strengthening the party’s internal democracy and enforcing consequences for disloyalty.

Observers believe this development could trigger wider debates within the PDP over its leadership, strategy, and preparedness for national contests. With more calls emerging for reform and accountability, the PDP faces increasing pressure to either evolve or risk further fragmentation.