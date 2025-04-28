FG urges RMAFC to uphold equity, transparency in discharge of duties

Vice President, Kashim Shettima

…Commission Committed to Promoting Diversification at All Tiers of Government — Chairman

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Federal Government has urged members of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to recommit themselves to the aspirations of the government and the Nigerian people by upholding the principles of transparency and equity in carrying out their duties.

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima gave the advice while delivering his keynote address before declaring open the 2025 retreat organized for new RMAFC members in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Represented by his Technical Adviser on Public Debt Management and Revenue Mobilization, Ibrahim Natagwandu, Shettima commended the leadership of RMAFC for initiating the retreat, describing it as timely, strategic, and aligned with the current administration’s vision for fiscal prudence, equity, and sustainable development.

He said: “I assure you that this administration recognises these efforts and is committed to supporting initiatives that enable the Commission to function optimally.

This retreat is more than an orientation; it is a call to national service at a time when our country is undergoing major reforms aimed at repositioning the economy and optimizing revenue generation through improved tax systems.

The government remains steadfast in its efforts to reposition the Nigerian economy through bold reforms aimed at reducing poverty, attracting investment, and creating an enabling environment where citizens can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

Shettima further urged RMAFC members and staff to uphold transparency, equity, and service excellence, emphasizing their critical role in ensuring fiscal balance and promoting fairness among the three tiers of government.

Addressing the retreat participants, Chairman of RMAFC, Dr. Mohammed Shehu, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to supporting and promoting diversification programmes at all levels of government.

He expressed appreciation to the Akwa Ibom State Government for supporting the retreat, describing it as a testament to Governor Umo Eno’s commitment to good governance and inter-governmental collaboration.

Shehu noted: “The retreat, themed ‘Understanding the Role of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission and Other Stakeholders/Agencies in Nation Building,’ is designed to familiarise and equip members with the operations and responsibilities of the Commission.

We are also committed to supporting agricultural development, tourism, and investment in solid minerals as part of efforts to diversify revenue sources to meet the growing expenditure demands of governance.”

He congratulated the newly appointed members and encouraged them to approach their roles with diligence, integrity, and a vision for reform and national interest.

In his remarks, Governor Umo Eno outlined his administration’s ongoing efforts to develop Akwa Ibom into a leading tourist and economically vibrant state. He also appealed to RMAFC to enhance its handling of the computation and disbursement of the 13 percent derivation fund to oil-producing states.

He said: “Let me appeal to the Commission to continue to review the indices affecting our 13 percent derivation fund. We appreciate your efforts, but believe more can be done.

As a major contributor to the nation’s revenue, oil-producing states deserve fair treatment. We trust the Commission to ensure fairness, equity, and transparency.

We are committed to working closely with you to achieve this, and with the support of our people, we aim to unlock the full tourism potential of Akwa Ibom State in the coming years.”