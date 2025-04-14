FG flags off C’River section of 750km Lagos/ Calabar highway

….only President Tinubu has audacity to embark on this project – Minister

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday flagged off the Section 3A/3B of the Lagos-Calabar 750km Coastal Highway in Cross River state.

The section of the road, with a continuously reinforced concrete pavement being constructed by HITECH Construction Company Limited is expected to be completed within 36 months.

Speaking in Awi, Akamkpa LGA, Cross River state during the Flag off Ceremony of the Construction of the 65km : 3 lane dual carriage way, as Component of the 750km Coastal Highway, the President represented by Cross River State Governor , Senator Bassey Otu described the coastal highway as an economic enabler , job creation booster , intra and inter regional integration linkage.

“This is not just a road project, it is a corridor of prosperity that will unlock vast economic opportunities, create jobs, promote cultural integration, and connect our Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone to national and global markets,” he stated.

He urged the people of Cross River to reawaken their entrepreneurial spirit to take advantage of the diverse economic opportunities the coastal highway offers.

Otu further stated that their role as a proactive government was to foster an environment conducive to the success of nano, small, and medium enterprises.

“Relevant agencies are ready to provide soft loans, grants, professional guidance, and other incentives to support business operations,” he said.

Speaking further, he noted that the country can only achieve full independence with food security and recently launch agric free trade zone would be more viable with a seamless evacuation corridor provided by the coastal highway.

He added, “Without food sufficiency and the ability to control our future, we risk becoming dependent on world economic powers.”

Also speaking ,the Minister for Works , Sen. David Umahi noted that only a President like Bola Ahmed Tinubu can carry out such a huge project because he has the capacity , and also a completely detribalized President noting that it takes audacity to embark on a project of that magnitude.

Umahi, described Governor Otu as “a disciplined, no-nonsense leader who is focused on development and loyal to the vision of a new Nigeria.”

He noted that the coastal highway is “a legacy project 27 years in the making,” and commended President Tinubu for “beginning this long-awaited project from Calabar—a powerful statement of inclusion for the South-South region.”

Umahi assured Nigerians that he would personally oversee every aspect of the project. “I take full responsibility for the alignment, the cost, and the contractor. This is a national investment, not a political favour,” he declared.

He also warned underperforming contractors that delays would no longer be tolerated, while praising HiTech for “mobilizing to site without a single naira in mobilization funds—proof of their patriotism and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He stated that the speed of the project will depend on the suppprt of the people adding that this was not the time to start checking and grand standing about rights.

On his part , Engr Olayinka Onafuye, Federal Controller of Works in Cross River State, said his duty was to ensure proper supervision of the project all in a bid to make sure its meets standard and specifications of the federal ministry of Works.

“I will be working with the contractors on ground on this section, We will also be working in conjunction with the two (2) host communities Akamkpa and Odukpani LGA respectively, which means that I have to be up and doing until the road from this end is completed to standard”Onafuye assured.