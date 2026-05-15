Investors bid to refund, toll Tinubu’s legacy roads – Umahi

David Umahi, Minister of Works

By John Alechenu

Investors are seeking to refund and toll completed sections of President Bola Tinubu’s legacy road projects, Minister of Works David Umahi has said.

Umahi disclosed this at the Federal Ministry of Works headquarters in Mabushi, Abuja, during the signing of Memoranda of Understanding and contract agreements for eight major road projects across the country over the weekend.

“Just like in section one that we finished in Lagos, a lot of investors are begging to be given that section for them to toll and then give back our money even before they start tolling,” he said.

This was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Francis Nwaze, in Abuja.

The minister described the projects as part of the growing legacy of the Tinubu administration. He said the government had procured 123km of the Calabar-Ebonyi-Abuja Super Highway from Calabar through Ebonyi to the Benue border. The newly signed section covers another 173km through Benue, Kogi and Nasarawa states to the Oweto Bridge.

Umahi added that the government would soon procure the second carriageway of about 300km from Ndibe Beach to Oweto in Nasarawa State.

He said the highway would cut travel time between the South East and Abuja to three or four hours and boost commercial activities.

“I want to say this without any apology, the South East people will reciprocate what the President has done for the people. What happened in 2023 was an accident of history and in 2027, we will show our appreciation,” he stated.

On the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Umahi said skepticism had given way to national support as work progressed. He said by November, motorists would travel from Ahmadu Bello Way in Lagos through Sections One, Two and part of Section Four to Ondo State. Sections 3A and 3B in Cross River and Akwa Ibom are ongoing, while Section Five covering 165.6km has commenced.

“This is not just a road project. This is an investment that the President is doing, and this is a road that is going to last for another hundred years with no maintenance,” he said.

He commended HITEC Construction Company for its speed and capacity, saying it delivers up to one kilometre of road per day.

Umahi put the average cost per kilometre at about N7.5 billion, noting that the figure includes drainage, reinforced pavement, concrete works and other engineering components.

On the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway, he said Section IV covering the Oyo axis spans 360km and shows government’s resolve to spread development across all geopolitical zones.

He also highlighted the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Biu-Maiduguri Road project, saying President Tinubu directed a switch from asphalt to concrete pavement to ensure durability.

The Federal Government will provide 30 percent counterpart funding, while 70 percent will be sourced through loans. Umahi said tolling and strategic land acquisition along the roads would guarantee long-term returns.

The four legacy project sections signed are: Calabar-Ebonyi-Abuja Superhighway Section II from Ebonyi State border through Benue, Kogi and Nasarawa states; Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway Section IV in Oyo State; Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Section V in Akwa Ibom State; and dualisation of Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Biu-Maiduguri Road Section II in Gombe and Biu among others.