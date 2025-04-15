FCT records 95 percent budget performance – Wike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike on Monday revealed that the FCT Administration recorded a 95 percent performance of the 2024 Budget.

Wike disclosed this after inspecting some ongoing projects in the territory.

“In terms of implementation of the 2024 budget, I can tell you we have done not less than 90 – 95 percent of the budget. But that is history. That has never happened before”, he stated.

The minister recalled that the 2024 budget was extended to June this year, adding that there has been no hindrance to funding of the projects.

He said; “The budget has been conveyed to the National Assembly, the National Assembly is on recess and they are resuming on the 29th of April.

“We believe when they come back, we will go and defend the 2025 Appropriation Bill. That is not hindering the projects. These projects are part of the 2024 budget, which was extended to June ending. So we are doing what is within the law. The remaining part of the 2025 will now be used to pay the contractors here, that is, the Statutory Budget for the FCT”, he added.

He also expressed satisfaction with the quality of job at the International Conference Centre ICC as well as some of the road projects.

“Frankly speaking, we are very impressed with what was scheduled.The contractors who are handling these various jobs have lived up to expectations and we are also doing our part by making sure payments are also made,so that there will not be delays from either of the sides. So the quality of jobs seems quite impressive. Iam so happy with theInternational Conference Centre ICC.Those of you who knew how it was and see what it is today will be impressed that yes, that conference centre is coming back to what it is supposed to be”, he added.