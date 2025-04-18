Easter Celebrations: IGP orders tight security, visibility policing nationwide

Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

As Christians across Nigeria prepare to mark the 2025 Easter celebration, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has directed Commissioners of Police (CPs) across all State Commands and Formations—as well as their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police—to implement watertight security measures and enhance visibility policing nationwide.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP emphasized the need for extended vigilance, intelligence gathering, and the strategic deployment of police personnel during the festive period.

“The IGP emphasizes the critical importance of enhanced patrol and strategic deployment of personnel to places of worship, recreation centres, and major highways,” the statement read. “Personnel are to be visibly deployed in public spaces to deter criminal activity and provide swift responses to any security challenges that may arise.”

While extending his warmest Easter wishes to the Christian community, the IGP highlighted the symbolic significance of the season—hope, renewal, and sacrifice—and encouraged Nigerians to reflect on these values by promoting peace, unity, and goodwill in their communities.

He also called on citizens to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could assist in preventing crime and maintaining public order.

The statement urged Nigerians to remain security conscious, exercise moderation, and avoid reckless driving during the Easter period and beyond.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a peaceful, safe, and crime-free Easter celebration for all.

“May the spirit of Easter bring peace, joy, and blessings to all,” the IGP concluded.