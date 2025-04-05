Delta HOSTCOM leaders back chairman Enujeke, dismiss allegations of misconduct

Leaders and stakeholders of the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) in Delta State have reaffirmed their strong support for Comrade Sunday Ndidi Enujeke, declaring him the legitimate and active Chairman of HOSTCOM in the state.

In a joint statement signed by ethnic nationality chairmen—Goodwill Oruru (Itsekiri), Andrew Agoyo (Urhobo), Obiha Amaechi (Ika), Chris Nwose (Ndokwa), Omokero Emmanuel (Isoko), and Kingsley Ikirre (Ijaw)—the group dismissed recent allegations of financial impropriety and criminal activity as baseless and politically motivated.

The leaders refuted claims that Enujeke is under investigation by the Delta State Police Commissioner’s office for gun-running or the misappropriation of ₦300 million. While acknowledging that some individuals have filed petitions, they stressed that no credible evidence has been provided and that mere allegations do not amount to guilt. They urged the public to await the outcome of any legitimate investigations rather than indulge in rumor-mongering.

They also debunked the claim that Enujeke was arrested or interrogated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on April 3, 2025. According to the statement, Enujeke was in Port Harcourt on that day for an unrelated engagement and returned without incident. No arrest, detention, or harassment took place, they said.

Responding to allegations that Enujeke serves as a political aide to former Governor Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the HOSTCOM leaders categorically denied any political affiliation. They described such claims as deliberate attempts to discredit Enujeke’s neutral and focused leadership of HOSTCOM.

Contrary to narratives suggesting internal discord, the leaders confirmed that Enujeke remains in Warri, actively engaging with stakeholders and enjoying strong grassroots support. His leadership, they said, continues to foster unity and confidence among HOSTCOM’s diverse ethnic groups.

They urged all HOSTCOM members across ethnic lines—Urhobo, Itsekiri, Isoko, Ijaw, Ndokwa, and Ika—to disregard social media propaganda, which they labeled as “baseless, directionless, and dead on arrival.”

The group believes the smear campaign is a reaction to Enujeke’s public support for Andrew Agoyo as the legitimate Chairman of Urhobo HOSTCOM—a move that has unsettled individuals seeking to benefit from division and impersonation within the organization.

In an extraordinary show of solidarity, the ethnic nationality chairmen pledged their continued support for Enujeke and called on all HOSTCOM members to remain calm, vigilant, and united. They expressed confidence that the truth will prevail over misinformation.

“Comrade Sunday Ndidi Enujeke remains the duly recognized Chairman of HOSTCOM in Delta State. The recent wave of false allegations has been thoroughly discredited by facts, evidence, and the unwavering support of stakeholders,” the statement concluded.