Best Crypto & Bitcoin Casinos in the UK in 2025

Our experts found the best crypto casinos UK sites, meaning you get faster payouts, stronger privacy, and access to exclusive bonuses you won’t find anywhere else. After carefully testing dozens of platforms, TG. Casino came out on top as the best option overall in 2025. From generous welcome offers to seamless crypto payments, it ticks every box. Keep reading to explore the full list of the best Bitcoin casinos and crypto gambling sites in the UK this year.



8 Best Crypto & Bitcoin Casinos in the UK

TG Casino – Best Crypto Casino UK + 200% Match up to 10 ETH Instant Casino – Best Casino UK for Fast Withdrawals + 200% Welcome Bonus CoinPoker – Best Casino UK for Decentralised Poker Games + 150% Welcome Bonus Lucky Block – Best Casino UK for High-Stakes Bonuses + 200% up to $25,000 Bonus Mega Dice – Best Casino UK for Cashback + 200% Bonus up to 1 BTC WSM Casino – Best Crypto Casino UK for VIP Rewards + 200% Bonus up to $25,000 Golden Panda – Best Crypto Casino UK for Slot Games + 200% Bonus up to €7,500 InstaSpin Casino – Best Casino for Smooth Mobile Gameplay + €1,000 and 100 FS



Up next, you’ll find in-depth reviews of the best online casinos in the UK that accept crypto. We’ve broken everything down to help you find the right site for your style—no stress, just the best options.

1. TG. Casino – Best UK Bitcoin Casino + 200% Match up to 10 ETH

Kicking off our list of the best crypto casinos UK players can enjoy is TG Casino — and trust us, it’s a proper gem. The best bitcoin gambling experience. Whether you’re into slots or live tables, this British crypto casino delivers on all fronts. What makes it really stand out, though, is how seamlessly it blends crypto tech with an easy, user-friendly setup. It’s fast, it’s fun, and it feels built for players who want no faff — just proper gaming and fast wins. If you’re new to British bitcoin casinos, TG Casino is a cracking place to start.

There’s no shortage of games here — seriously, it’s stacked. You’ve got hundreds of titles including fan favourites like Gates of Olympus 1000, Sugar Rush, and Sweet Bonanza. All the big names are here too: Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, Play’n GO — you’re spoiled for choice. The layout’s slick, and everything loads up quick, even on mobile.

And it’s not just slots. If you fancy the thrill of a live dealer, you’ll love the XXXtreme Lightning Roulette or Mega Ballsessions — top-tier stuff from Evolution and Pragmatic Live. They’ve also got unique categories like Bonus Buys, new slots, and even Telegram-exclusive games. Basically, whether you’re here for a few spins or an all-night sesh, there’s something for you.

This one’s a proper crypto currency casino — you can deposit using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and more. You don’t even need to own crypto beforehand; you can buy it straight through the site. And if you prefer the old-school way, Visa and Mastercard are also accepted. Dead easy. The best crypto casino in the UK.

Now here’s where TG Casino really shines among the crypto casinos. New players get a 200% bonus up to 10 ETH, 50 free spins, and a £5 sports bet, just for dropping $25 or more. The wagering setup is fair too — you unlock 10% of your bonus every time you wager your deposit 6x. One of the biggest among crypto gambling sites in the UK.

Pros:

Huge 200% bonus up to 10 ETH

Loads of crypto and card payment options

Brilliant variety of games

Telegram integration is slick

Cons:

No mobile app yet

Some bonus wagering require



2. Instant Casino – 200% Welcome Bonus up to €7,500

Next on our list of the best crypto casinos UK players can check out in 2025 is Instant Casino – a lightning-fast platform that’s all about no-wait wins and slick design. If you’re tired of clunky crypto gambling sites in the UK, this one feels like a breath of fresh air. Withdrawals are instant, the interface is smooth as anything, and the games? Top drawer. It’s not just another crypto casino in the UK — it genuinely lives up to its name.

You’re in for a treat with the selection here. Instant Casino brings you hundreds of titles, including all-time favourites like Sugar Rush 1000, Book of Dead, and Big Bass Splash. The game library is powered by trusted providers like Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw, Evolution, and NetEnt. Whether you’re into crypto slots or prefer card games, it covers every base.

The live casino section is strong too — think Crazy Time, Mega Roulette, and One Blackjack, all with crisp streaming and interactive dealers. Add in the Drops & Wins and Kash Drops features for daily prize opportunities, and there’s never a dull moment. It feels like a proper Vegas night, just with your feet up.

Instant Casino supports a wide range of payment options. Crypto users can deposit with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major coins, while fiat players can use Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, MiFinity, Sofort, and more. It’s ideal for both seasoned bitcoin casino users and those just dipping a toe into crypto casinos.

The welcome offer is a belter: 200% bonus up to €7,500 with a minimum deposit of €20. To unlock the bonus, you’ll need to wager 15x your deposit, and then meet a 4x playthrough for full withdrawal. There’s also a 10% weekly cashback, paid in real money with no wagering — not something you see often at bitcoin casinos UK. Plus, regular football promos and slot tournaments keep things buzzing.

Pros

Over 4,000 games available

Instant crypto and fiat withdrawals

200% bonus up to €7,500

Weekly 10% cashback with no wagering

Cons

No mobile app

Welcome bonus requires multiple wagering steps

3. CoinPoker – 150% Welcome Bonus + 33% Rakebook

CoinPoker is our next pick among the best crypto casinos UK players can jump into this year. Unlike your standard crypto casino in the UK, CoinPoker brings something totally unique to the table — a dedicated, blockchain-based poker platform that blends secure gameplay with all the perks of decentralised crypto betting. If you’re into poker or looking to dive deeper into the world of crypto gambling sites in the UK, this one’s built for you.

While CoinPoker focuses mainly on poker, it does it properly. You’ve got classics like Texas Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha, and 5-Card Omaha, running around the clock with various stakes and buy-ins. Whether you’re a casual player or a high-roller, there’s always action to jump into. You’ll also find crypto-friendly tournaments like the Summer KnockOut Series and weekly High Rollers.

In addition to its poker-first focus, CoinPoker has expanded into crypto slots and other casino games. With over 4,000 titles from providers like Pragmatic Play, SmartSoft, and BGaming, there’s something for everyone. From virtual roulette to blackjack and beyond, you’ll get a well-rounded experience that still puts poker at the heart of it all.

CoinPoker keeps it strictly crypto — and that’s the point. You can deposit and play using Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, CHP, MATIC, and BNB, either through your own wallet or directly from exchanges like Binance. It’s fast, transparent, and hassle-free. A dream for seasoned players in bitcoin casinos UK.

CoinPoker offers a 150% welcome bonus up to $2,000, with regular rakeback up to 33% every week. There’s also a Bad Beat Jackpot, Cosmic Spins Leaderboard, and daily cash prizes across various tables and tournaments. Unlike other bitcoin casinos, CoinPoker rewards loyalty with a tight-knit community feel.

Pros:

Poker-focused platform with blockchain security

Accepts top crypto coins (BTC, ETH, USDT, more)

Up to 33% weekly rakeback

Over 4,000 casino games

Cons:

Not ideal if you’re not into poker

No fiat payment options available

4. Lucky Block – 200% up to $25,000 Welcome Bonus

Lucky Block is our next standout pick among the best crypto casinos in the UK this year. This platform has quickly made a name for itself in the crypto gaming scene, offering fast sign-ups, sleek design, and a massive welcome bonus that blows many other crypto casinos out of the water. If you’re after high rewards and an easy-to-use site that plays well on both desktop and mobile, this crypto casino in the UK is worth your attention.

Lucky Block isn’t just a looker — the game selection is seriously impressive. You’ll find well over 4,000 titles, including trending crypto slots like Sweet Bonanza 1000, Legacy of Dead, and FRKN Bananas. Big-name providers like Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, Microgaming, and Relax Gaming ensure quality and variety across the board.

Fancy something more interactive? Their live casino offering is stacked with options like XXXtreme Lightning Roulette, Red Door Roulette, and One Blackjack. There’s also a great “Bonus Buy” section and new games added constantly. Whether you’re a seasoned slots spinner or a roulette regular, there’s never a dull moment here.



True to its name, Lucky Block makes crypto easy. You can deposit using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin, BNB, XRP, and many more. Prefer fiat? No worries — you can also pay with Visa or Mastercard, or even buy crypto directly on-site. It’s a flexible and accessible option among the top crypto gambling sites in the UK.

Lucky Block’s welcome offer is massive: 200% up to €25,000 + 50 free spins on Wanted Dead or a Wild. The minimum deposit is €20, and you unlock 10% of the bonus every time you wager your deposit 6x. Weekly promotions, €100K tournaments, and a solid VIP loyalty system round it all off. Few bitcoin casinos UK come close in value.

Pros:

Giant 200% bonus up to €25,000

Over 4,000 games, including crypto slots & live casino

Accepts wide range of crypto and fiat payments

Built-in crypto purchasing

Cons:

No downloadable app yet

Wagering needed to unlock full bonus



5. Mega Dice – 200% Bonus up to 1 BTC

Mega Dice is our next pick among the Best Crypto & Bitcoin Casinos in the UK – and trust us, this one’s a bit special. It’s the first fully licensed Telegram crypto casino in the UK, which means you can spin, bet, and withdraw directly from your favourite chat app. Whether you’re chilling on your sofa or commuting, this casino makes crypto gaming feel effortless. And as far as bitcoin casinos go, Mega Dice blends next-gen tech with smooth, real-money play like few others.



If you’re into variety, Mega Dice won’t disappoint. You’ve got thousands of games here – think crypto slots, classic table games, and a cracking live casino section. Big names like Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Nolimit City, Relax Gaming, and Hacksaw provide the thrills. From Gates of Olympus to Book of Dead and Wanted Dead or a Wild, there’s always something banging.



What really sets it apart is the exclusive games and missions you can complete through their Telegram bot. Plus, the loyalty programme with tailored rewards adds a sweet extra layer for regular punters. It’s proper fun with real chances to win, and it never feels stale.

You’ve got a buffet of crypto options at Mega Dice: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin, XRP, BNB, Litecoin, and loads more. Transactions are quick, secure, and borderless – no faff, no delays. It’s exactly what you want from crypto gambling sites in the UK.



New players can bag a 200% bonus up to 1 BTC, plus 50 free spins and a sports free bet with a minimum deposit of just €20. Wager your deposit 6x to unlock 10% of the bonus each time – pretty fair as far as bitcoin casinos UK go. Other promos include Mega Saturdays, Drops & Wins, and live casino tournaments. Loads happening every week.

Pros:

Fully licensed Telegram casino

Wide range of crypto payment options

Top-tier game providers

Regular missions and promos

Cons:

No fiat payments

No dedicated desktop app



6. WSM Casino – 200% Welcome Bonus up to $25,000

It’s time to talk to you about WSM Casino, one of the freshest picks on our list of the best crypto casinos UK players can enjoy in 2025. If you’re after a sleek experience that blends crypto tech, top-tier games, and fast payouts, this platform is definitely worth a spin. Built around flexibility and speed, WSM Casino offers a seamless experience for crypto gambling fans in the UK, standing tall among the best bitcoin casinos available today.



With a massive library of over 5,000 casino games, WSM Casino competes confidently with the biggest crypto gambling sites in the UK. You can enjoy an outstanding selection of crypto slots, table games, and live dealer experiences. Titles like Gates of Olympus, Book of Dead, and The Dog House are just the beginning.

They’ve partnered with some of the best game providers out there – think Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, Relax Gaming, and more. Whether you’re spinning reels or trying your hand at blackjack, this crypto casino in the UK guarantees both variety and quality.



WSM Casino supports more than 20 crypto payment options including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Litecoin, BNB, XRP, and many more. You can also buy crypto directly on-site and pay with traditional methods like Visa and Mastercard. No crypto? No problem – it’s beginner-friendly too.

WSM Casino offers a hefty welcome bonus: a 200% match up to $25,000, plus free bets and free spins. The minimum deposit is just $20, and the wagering requirement is 6x your deposit. On top of that, you’ll find cashback, tournaments, and seasonal missions like the “January Spin Quest” where you can unlock up to 290 free spins. This may be your site among all the crypto casinos.

Pros:

Over 5,000 games from top-tier providers

Accepts 20+ cryptocurrencies

Fast withdrawals with no delays

Huge welcome bonus up to $25,000

Cons:

No native mobile app (yet)

Some promotions are geo-restricted



7. Golden Panda – 200% Bonus up to €7,500 + 10% Weekly Cashback

Our next top pick among the best bitcoin casinos is Golden Panda, a crypto-friendly casino that delivers both charm and substance. With its bold branding and smooth user experience, Golden Panda is quickly rising among crypto gambling sites in the UK. It stands out for offering full licensing, fast withdrawals, and a sleek, modern interface that’s easy to navigate. As a bitcoin casino, it allows UK players to enjoy anonymous transactions and ultra-fast processing without the red tape of traditional banking.



You’ll find over 3,000 games at Golden Panda, all playable with crypto. From classic crypto slots to live dealer tables and modern Megaways, this platform offers something for every type of casino enthusiast. Top-tier software providers include Pragmatic Play, Evolution, Hacksaw Gaming, NetEnt, and Relax Gaming, which means premium graphics, features, and payouts across the board.



Popular titles like Gates of Olympus, Chaos Crew 2, Sugar Rush 1000, and Big Bass Splash keep the energy high, while newcomers are welcomed with a dynamic collection of new releases and seasonal content. You can also dive into bonus buy slots, high-volatility games, and progressive jackpots, making Golden Panda one of the best bitcoin casinos for variety and thrill.



Golden Panda accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. If you’re not into crypto yet, no worries — they also support Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, so you can get started in seconds.

New players can claim a 200% welcome bonus up to €7,500 with a minimum deposit of €20. The bonus is unlocked in 25% chunks as you wager, plus there’s 10% weekly cashback — with zero wagering requirements! Ongoing promos like Drops & Wins (€2M pool) and accumulator boosts keep things exciting all week long. A great option among the crypto gambling sites in the UK.

Pros:

3,000+ crypto casino games

Fast crypto withdrawals

No-wager cashback every week

Trusted game providers

Cons:

Bonus requires wagering milestones

Limited country availability





8. InstaSpin Casino – €1,000 and 100 Free Spins

Let’s dive into our final pick among the best crypto casinos UK has to offer in 2025 — InstaSpin Casino. This slick, fast-loading platform feels tailor-made for crypto players in the UK, blending simplicity with rich functionality. Whether you’re all about speed, security, or sheer gaming thrill, InstaSpin ticks those boxes. Like other top bitcoin casinos, it gives you the freedom of using crypto, meaning faster payouts and more privacy. But InstaSpin stands out with its clean design and super intuitive navigation — a major plus if you’re after a no-nonsense experience.



InstaSpin Casino offers a solid portfolio of over 2,000 games, ranging from classic slots to immersive live dealer tables. You’ll find fan favourites like Book of Dead, Razor Shark, and Aviator, plus hits like Le Bandit and Temple Tumble. Their crypto slots collection is diverse, fun, and always updated. If you’re into chasing wins on reels, this is a crypto casino in the UK worth checking out.



Beyond slots, there’s a full range of table games and a live casino powered by top-tier providers like Evolution, Ezugi, and Live88. Blackjack, roulette, baccarat — it’s all here, with real dealers and HD streams. Whether you’re new or a high roller, there’s plenty to keep you entertained.



InstaSpin supports a nice mix of traditional and crypto payment options. For UK players, you can deposit using Visa, Mastercard, IBAN, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and MiFinity. As a bitcoin casino, it naturally accepts Bitcoin and is crypto-friendly across the board. You’ll also find support for CashtoCode — great if you prefer alternative payment routes.



New players at InstaSpin can claim up to €1,000 in bonuses plus 100 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza. The offer is split into three parts: 100% up to €100 (1st deposit), 50% up to €200 (2nd), and 25% up to €700 (3rd). The minimum deposit is just €10. Wagering requirements apply, but the structure is fair. Additional promotions include daily spins and reload bonuses — enough to keep your play going strong.

Pros

Wide game variety

Sleek, user-friendly design

Accepts crypto and fiat

Great live casino experience

Cons

Limited jackpot selection

No mobile app yet



How We Choose the Best Crypto Casinos UK

Finding the best crypto casinos UK isn’t just about flashy bonuses or trendy designs—it’s about safety, trust, and a top-notch gaming experience. Our team dives deep into every platform to make sure it ticks all the right boxes for players in Great Britain.

From fast payments to a solid selection of crypto slots and live games, we look for what truly matters in a British bitcoin casino. Here’s how we break it down:

Licensing & Security

A legit British crypto casino must be fully licensed and regulated. We make sure each site is backed by trusted gaming authorities and uses the latest encryption tech to keep your funds and data safe. Security is non-negotiable.

Payment Speed & Crypto Options

We prioritise crypto currency casinos that offer instant deposits and withdrawals. Whether you’re using Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other top tokens, fast and reliable transactions are a must. This is especially important for those using a bitcoin gambling app or playing on the go.

Game Variety & Software

We only feature platforms loaded with top-tier games—think thousands of crypto slots, table games, and even the best bitcoin live casinos. Sites must work with renowned providers like Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and NetEnt to make the cut.

Mobile Experience

Whether you’re on iOS or Android, a proper bitcoin gambling app or mobile-optimised site should give you full access to the action. We test every platform across devices to ensure it performs smoothly for players in GB.

Reputation & Support

You want a British bitcoin casino you can trust. We check user feedback, payout history, and customer service quality. A top crypto casinos GB option always offers 24/7 support and fast, helpful responses.

If you enjoy sports betting as much as casino gaming, don’t miss this curated list of the best betting sites where you can bet on football, tennis, and more — all with great odds and fast withdrawals.



Advantages of Playing at Crypto Casinos UK

Choosing to gamble at crypto casinos UK comes with a whole new level of convenience and privacy. Whether you’re into high-stakes action or just want to enjoy a few spins on the latest crypto slots, playing at a bitcoin casino UK gives you faster payments, improved anonymity, and access to exciting new features.

As the demand for crypto gambling sites in the UK continues to grow, it’s easy to see why more players are turning to these platforms for a modern and secure experience. Here’s why the best crypto casinos UK are taking over:

Faster Deposits and Withdrawals

One of the biggest perks of crypto gambling is speed. Unlike traditional payment methods that can take days, transactions at Bitcoin casinos in the United Kingdom are nearly instant. No more waiting for bank approvals—just deposit, play, and withdraw in minutes.

Enhanced Privacy and Anonymity

At the best bitcoin casinos, your data stays yours. Most British bitcoin casinos only require minimal personal info, which means more privacy and less risk. It’s a game-changer if you value discretion while gambling online.

Access to Exclusive Crypto Bonuses

Many British crypto casino sites offer generous bonuses specifically for crypto users. From deposit matches to no-wagering spins, the rewards at a crypto currency casino often outperform what you’d find at a traditional online casino.

Mobile and App Compatibility

The top bitcoin gambling app options let you play on the go without sacrificing quality. Whether you’re spinning crypto slots or enjoying a live game, bitcoin live casinos and apps deliver seamless performance across all devices.

Cutting-Edge Games & Innovation

From provably fair games to exclusive blockchain titles, new crypto casinos are constantly pushing boundaries. When you play at the best crypto casinos, you get access to a fresh, innovative gambling experience not found elsewhere.

Global Access, Local Support

While crypto is global, the best Bitcoin casinos UK still cater specifically to British players. This means local currency support, UK-facing promotions, and customer service that speaks your language—literally. It’s the best of both worlds in one place.

For more trusted options where you can play safely and securely with crypto, check out this full list of the best UK Bitcoin casinos, featuring platforms that specialise in fast payouts and top-tier crypto features.



Cryptos Available at Bitcoin Casinos in the UK

One of the best things about playing at bitcoin casinos and crypto casinos is the wide range of cryptocurrencies you can use to deposit, play, and withdraw. Unlike traditional online casinos, the best bitcoin casinos support a growing list of coins, giving players more flexibility, privacy, and speed. Whether you’re a Bitcoin purist or looking to try altcoins, the top crypto gambling sites in the UK make it easy to gamble with your preferred token. Below, we highlight the most common cryptos accepted at the best crypto casinos UK.

To discover more gaming platforms beyond crypto, visit this guide with the online casinos most popular among UK players, offering everything from slots and table games to live dealer experiences.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Naturally, Bitcoin is the most widely accepted cryptocurrency at all bitcoin casinos UK. It’s the go-to for most players due to its reliability, strong security, and established reputation in bitcoin gambling online.

Ethereum (ETH)

As the second-biggest crypto, Ethereum is popular at nearly every crypto casino in the UK. Its fast processing and smart contract capability make it a favourite for modern gambling platforms.

Tether (USDT)

Stablecoins like Tether offer price stability, which is great if you want to gamble without the volatility. It’s widely supported on British bitcoin casinos and crypto casinos GB alike.

Litecoin (LTC)

Fast and affordable, Litecoin is accepted at many Bitcoin casinos in the United Kingdom, making it a top choice for players who value speed and low fees.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Originally a meme, now a staple—Dogecoin has earned its place at various new crypto casino sites thanks to its fun, accessible vibe and quick transactions.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Offering faster transaction times than BTC, Bitcoin Cash is a growing option across several best Bitcoin casinos UK, especially among budget-conscious users.

Ripple (XRP)

Known for its near-instant transfers, Ripple is gaining popularity on crypto gambling sites thanks to its efficiency and low transaction costs.

Binance Coin (BNB)

If you’re already using Binance, you’ll be glad to know BNB is accepted at many best bitcoin gambling sites, giving you a seamless experience across platforms.

Tron (TRX)

With high speeds and low fees, TRON is a great altcoin choice at many bitcoin live casinos and crypto-friendly platforms in the UK.

Solana (SOL)

The rise of Solana has made it a strong contender in the crypto gambling space, and it’s now accepted at a growing number of British crypto casino sites.

Many of the crypto casinos we’ve featured offer extra flexibility, as well as being casinos not on Gamstop. If you’re looking for more freedom and fewer restrictions, that list is worth a look.



Crypto Casinos UK: Play Anonymously!

Crypto gambling is changing the way UK players experience online casinos—offering faster payouts, bigger bonuses, and the ability to play with complete privacy. Whether you’re into slots, live games, or just want more control over your money, crypto casinos UK are the future. After reviewing dozens of platforms, TG. Casino stands out as the best site overall among all the best bitcoin casinos.

If you’re ready to enjoy the benefits of playing anonymously, faster, and smarter—start with TG. Casino and explore the rest of our top picks.



Frequently Asked Questions About Crypto Casinos UK

Can You Play Crypto Casino in The UK?

Yes, you can play at a crypto casino in the UK. While not all UKGC-licensed sites accept crypto, many reputable Bitcoin casinos in the United Kingdom operate under offshore licenses and offer safe, legal access to bitcoin gambling online.

Which Crypto Casino Is Best?

The best Bitcoin casinos UK include TG.Casino, Mega Dice, and WSM Casino. These sites top the list of best bitcoin casinos thanks to their generous bonuses, fast payouts, and wide crypto support. They’re also among the most reliable crypto casinos GB.

What Are The Best Crypto Wallets in The UK?

For gambling at crypto casinos, the best wallets in the UK are MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Ledger (hardware). These provide security and ease of use for playing on crypto gambling sites in the UK.

Which Casino Site Pays out The Most in The UK?

TG.Casino is considered one of the best Bitcoin casinos UK for payouts, offering fast withdrawals and high win potential. It’s a leading new crypto casino with top payout rates among crypto casinos.

What Is The Most Trusted Online Casino UK?

Among the best bitcoin gambling options, TG.Casino and Mega Dice stand out as the most trusted, offering excellent transparency, licensing, and user reviews. They’re top picks for safe bitcoin gambling online in the UK.