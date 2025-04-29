CRA raises alarm over plot to force Adamawa female Christian Vice Chairman to resign

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Christian Rights Agenda CRA, has raised the alarm over plots to force Mrs. Peace Audu to resign her position as Vice Chairman of Fufure Local Government Area in Adamawa state.

The move, it was affected, is meant to stop her from being sworn in as substantive Chairperson following the death of the Chairman, Mr. Shuaibu Babas, a Muslim, over week ago.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Secretary General, Reverend Kallamu Musa Dikwa, the CRA noted that by law Mrs Audu who was elected as Vice Chairman in 2024 with Mr Babas as Chairman, should have been sworn in within 24 hours of his demise.

The right group noted that the refusal to swear-in Mrs Audu more than 24 hours after the passing of the Chairman breaches the spirits and letters of the 1999 Constitution.

“Up to the time of issuing this statement, the Adamawa state government under a Muslim Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has refused to swear her in.

“CRA gathered authoritatively that some powerful Muslim leaders in the state, including an Emir, have vowed that a Christian cannot be made Chairman of the local government which informed the decision of the state government to halt her swearing in.

“All facts considered, CRA condemns this flagrant violation of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and views the action as part of an organized assault on Christendom in Northern Nigeria.

“In a state that is about 70 percent Christian and yet a Christian is being denied her rightful position of becoming a local government chairman because of her religion, is worrisome.

“We call on the Federal Government through the Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to intervene and stop this brazen violation of the Constitution.

“We equally call on the Christian community in Adamawa state to stand in solidarity with our sister who is being denied her rightful position. The only mortal ’sin’ she has committed is her religion. CRA believes that majority of humans did not chose the faith they profess and it will be a crime against humanity to attempt to victimize one another.

“We see this as part of the islamization agenda where every important position of government is to be taken over by Muslims.

“CRA further calls on the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria PFN, to always be proactive in defending Christianity and Christians from the northern part of the country who are under persecution”, the statement added.