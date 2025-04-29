Court remands man for alleged sexual harassment of 13-year-old boy

An Ogudu Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday remanded a 40-year-old man, Ibrahim Abdullahi, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged sexual harassment of a 13-year-old boy at Mile 12 market in Ketu, Lagos.

Abdullahi, of Mile 12 market, was charged with sexual harassment by the police.

The Magistrate, Mrs S.K. Matepo, who did not take the plea of the defendant for wants of jurisdiction, remanded Abdullahi until July 14.

She ordered that the case file should be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence in September, 2024 at Maidan area of Mile 12 Market in Ketu, Lagos.

Perezi alleged that the defendant sexually harassed the minor by using his manhood to rub the anus of the boy.

He claimed that the defendant gave the boy N2,000 and told the boy not to reveal it to anyone.

“Early this month, the boy was caught by his sister watching a pornography video and when questioned, he narrated how the defendant and one Emmanuel, who is at large, had been using their Pennis to rub his anus,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Sections 262 stipulated 3 years imprisonment for anyone found guilty of sexually harassing another.