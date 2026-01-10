49-year-old man arrested for alleged defilement of 13-year old girl in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has apprehended a 49-year-old man, Peter Adubi, in connection with the defilement of a 13-year-old girl.

The arrest followed a report by the minor’s guardian, who observed unusual and distressing behavioural changes in the child.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, it was revealed that the guardian promptly alerted the police after noticing the changes.

During questioning, the minor disclosed that she had been sexually abused in 2022 while residing in the Molade area of Ibadan.

“The revelation was heartbreaking, prompting immediate action,” stated the guardian.

Preliminary investigations confirmed that the offence had indeed occurred during that period. Medical intervention was initiated, and an examination verified signs of sexual abuse.

“We acted swiftly to ensure the minor received the help she needed,” a police spokesperson noted.

Consequently, Peter Adubi was taken into custody. The police examined the crime scene and transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Gender Desk for further investigation.

Commissioner of Police for Oyo State, CP Femi Haruna, commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for his leadership.

“His guidance continues to inspire our commitment to justice and the protection of vulnerable individuals in our community,” Haruna remarked.\\\\\\\\\\\\\

The Oyo State Police Command reassured the public of its dedication to pursuing justice and stressed the importance of vigilance.

“We urge citizens to report any incidents of sexual abuse immediately,” the Commissioner added.