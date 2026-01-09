49-year-old man arrested for alleged defilement of 13-year old girl in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has apprehended a 49-year-old man, Peter Adubi, in relation to the defilement of a 13-year-old girl.

The arrest came after the minor’s guardian reported observed unusual and distressing behavioural changes in the child.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the guardian expressed concern and promptly reported the matter to the police.

During a gentle inquiry, the minor disclosed that she had been sexually abused in 2022 while residing in the Molade area of Ibadan.

“The revelation was heartbreaking, prompting immediate action,” stated the guardian.

Upon receiving the report, preliminary investigations indicated that the offence had indeed been committed during that time. Medical intervention was initiated, with a subsequent examination confirming signs of sexual abuse.

“We acted swiftly to ensure the minor received the help she needed,” a police spokesperson noted.

Consequently, Peter Adubi was taken into custody. The police conducted a thorough examination of the crime scene and have transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Gender Desk for a comprehensive investigation.

Commissioner of Police for Oyo State, CP Femi Haruna, expressed appreciation for the exemplary leadership of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

“His guidance continues to inspire our commitment to justice and the protection of vulnerable individuals in our community,” Haruna remarked.

The Oyo State Police Command reassured the public that justice will be diligently pursued and emphasises the necessity for community vigilance.

“We urge citizens to report any incidents of sexual abuse immediately,” the Commissioner added.