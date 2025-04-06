Confusion trails Anambra APC primary as 3 aspirants withdraw from race

By Vincent Ujumadu

Despite efforts to bring sanity into the governorship primary of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Awka, there is still confusion in the party as accreditation was still going on as at 7 pm.

Already, three aspirants have withdrawn from the exercise over what their supporters described as lack of transparency. Those that have withdrawn are Sir Paul Chukwuma, who also resigned his membership of APC, Professor Obiora Okonkwo and Chief Chukwuma Umeoji.

Those said to be still in the contest are Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo and Hon Edozie Madu. Incidentally, all the four are from Anambra South senatorial zone as the incumbent governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

Several APC members who claimed to be delegates have been kept in several hotels in Awka, even as the authentic list is still unclear.

At the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre where the exercise is taking place, a large crowd is still there as the exercise which was billed to begin at 9am, was yet to commence as at 6:30pm.

According to a member of the party, delegates were said to be undergoing accreditation at undisclosed hotels in the Awka capital city.

Earlier in the day, thugs allegedly hired by one of the aspirants inflicted inflicting injuries on several delegates as they attempted to highjack the process, even in the presence of security operatives.

While Chukwuma cited the existence of some unprogressive elements within the party as reason for his withdrawal and resignation from the party, Okonkwo cited violence which may endanger his supporters if he continues, as the reason for his withdrawal.

In a letter withdrawing from the primaries, Professor Okonkwo said: “After a careful evaluation, and reflection, on the current state of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election process in Anambra State, I have decided to withdraw my aspiration for the party’s governorship ticket.

“This decision to withdraw from the race was a difficult but necessary one because of some developments that are inconsistent with my principles and values. The project is not worth risking the lives of my supporters among other reasons.”

support has meant a lot and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have connected with so many committed and passionate Anambra people.”