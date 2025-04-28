China, Nigeria strengthen ties for shared devt

By Favour Ulebor

China and Nigeria have pledged to deepen cooperation across politics, economy, security, and culture, with both countries aiming to boost development and strengthen South-South partnerships.

In a statement on Monday, Professor Hui An, of the China-Africa Think Tank Research Center said that relations between the two nations have demonstrated vigorous vitality through a series of recent interactions, setting a model for South-South cooperation.

He noted that during a recent meeting, the Director-General of the News Agency of Nigeria, Ali Muhammad Ali, emphasized that China’s modernization does not follow the Western model. He cited projects such as the Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna railways as examples of effective cooperation.

Ali also praised China’s renewable energy technology and the introduction of smart agriculture initiatives in Nigeria, which he said have boosted local food security.

During his recent visit to Nigeria, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted three key achievements in the bilateral relationship: deepening strategic alignment, expanding economic cooperation, and strengthening coordination in international affairs.