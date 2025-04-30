Champions League: Arsenal can win anywhere, says Merino after PSG defeat

Paris Saint-Germain’s Georgian forward #07 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (R) controls the ball next to Arsenal’s Spanish midfielder #23 Mikel Merino during the UEFA Champions League Semi-final First Leg football match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Emirates Stadium in north London, on April 29, 2025. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won 1-0 against Arsenal. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Defiant Mikel Merino says Arsenal have “proved we can win anywhere” and insists they can still reach the Champions League final after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-four tie.

The Gunners face an uphill task after Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the game at the Emirates on Tuesday.

Merino had a goal ruled out for offside in the opening moments of the second period, though PSG went within inches of doubling their lead when they struck the crossbar towards the end.

“Paris is a tough place to go, but we have always proved that we can compete against anybody, and with all due respect, I think we are going to win the second leg,” said Merino.

“We have proved we can win anywhere, the Bernabeu (beating Real Madrid 2-1) and against any side in the Premier League, too, so that gives us a lot of confidence.

“The result (at the Emirates) changes nothing because the mentality of this team is always to win, even if we were three up going to Paris.”

Merino reverted to midfield for the first leg, with Thomas Partey suspended. But with Partey available for the match in Paris next Wednesday, Merino could be moved back up front.

Both Arsenal and PSG are seeking to win the Champions League for the first time.