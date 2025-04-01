Canadian police declare 32-year-old Nigerian missing

The Toronto Police Service has announced that a Nigerian man residing in Canada, identified as Omotayo, has been declared missing.

The 32-year-old was last spotted on March 25, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

In a statement , Toronto police urged the public to assist in locating Omotayo.

The statement released on March 28 read: “Omotayo, 32, was last seen on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in the Trafalgar Road and Dundas Street East area in Oakville.

“Omotayo is described as 6’0”, 160-170 lbs, with a thin build and short black hair.

“Omotayo was last seen wearing a tan ‘Essentials’ hoodie, black Nike trackpants, tan Yeezy slides, and black-framed glasses. Police are concerned for their safety.”

The police urged anyone with relevant information to come forward through official communication channels.

They further encouraged the public to reach out by calling 416-808-4200, contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or visiting www.222tips.com.

As of Monday, authorities had yet to determine his location.