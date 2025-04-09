Anambra launches Citizens’ engagement platform for inclusive governance

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Government has launched a citizens’ engagement platform designed to allow residents to express their views on government activities and contribute to policy and project planning.

The platform was unveiled during the launch of the state’s Open Government Partnership (OGP) Action Plan II, held in Awka and supported by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chiamaka Nnake, said the initiative would give citizens the opportunity to provide input on government projects, especially those located in their communities.

OGP is a global initiative that promotes transparency, accountability, and public participation in governance. Anambra State is the first in Southern Nigeria to adopt the OGP framework in its budget planning and implementation process.

According to Nnake, feedback from citizens will help the government better prioritize its activities.

“The era of people claiming they don’t know what government is doing is over,” she said.

“With this platform, every community in Anambra State has a voice. If citizens are dissatisfied with developments in their areas, they can comment, criticize, and engage government officials directly from the comfort of their homes.”

She emphasized that the platform enables real-time interaction between citizens and government representatives, fostering dialogue and enhancing transparency.

Nnake reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the full implementation and success of OGP Action Plan II.

In his remarks, the Chief of the UNICEF Enugu Field Office described the program launch as a reflection of the strong partnership between UNICEF and Anambra State. He noted that with local government autonomy becoming a reality in Nigeria, grassroots engagement through platforms like OGP would allow communities to feel the impact of governance more directly.

He further expressed UNICEF’s commitment to supporting the sustainability of the initiative and called on other tiers of government to back the programme.

Also speaking, Dr. Victor Chima, Social Policy Officer at the UNICEF Enugu Office, commended Anambra State for developing what he called a “laudable and innovative platform.”

“With just a click, people can now assess how Anambra is performing locally, nationally, and globally—without needing long explanations,” he said.

National OGP Coordinator, Dr. Gloria Amadi, praised the citizens’ feedback mechanism, describing it as “fantastic,” and pledged to spotlight Anambra’s platform at the national level. She confirmed that all outstanding issues related to Anambra’s OGP status at the national level had been resolved, clearing the path for the rollout of the new action plan.

The launch event was attended by commissioners, permanent secretaries, directors, and other senior government officials.