Umar Namadi: Showing strength in agriculture

By OIufemi Ajasa

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has carved a niche for himself as a transformative leader in Nigerian agriculture.

His bold initiatives and unwavering commitment to modernising the agricultural sector have earned him recognition as a beacon of hope in addressing the country’s growing food insecurity challenges.

Born and raised in Kafin Hausa, then Northern Region, Namadi’s early exposure to agriculture instilled in him a lifelong passion for improving the livelihoods of farmers. As governor, he has turned this passion into actionable policies that have placed Jigawa State at the forefront of agricultural development in Nigeria. Governor Namadi’s tenure is defined by a strategic vision to transition Jigawa’s agricultural sector from subsistence to a commercially viable and sustainable industry.

Recognising the untapped potential of Jigawa’s vast arable land, he has spearheaded initiatives such as the Wheat Production Scheme and the Rice Millionaire Project. These programmes equip farmers with modern machinery, high-yield seed varieties, and subsidised inputs, leading to impressive outcomes: Jigawa farmers now cultivate 55,000 hectares of wheat and nearly 200,000 hectares of rice annually, securing the state’s reputation as a food production hub. A hallmark of Governor Namadi’s leadership is his focus on capacity building. Under his administration, 30 master technicians were recently sent to China for specialised training in agricultural mechanisation.

This initiative underscores his commitment to empowering the local workforce with the skills needed to drive efficiency and innovation in farming practices. His administration has also prioritised partnerships to amplify its impact. Collaborations with key stakeholders, including the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Flour Millers’ Association of Nigeria (FMAN), have provided Jigawa farmers with financial and technical support while opening access to lucrative markets. Through the J-Agro programme, over 1,500 agricultural extension workers have been deployed to rural areas, ensuring farmers benefit from hands-on training and support. Beyond crop production, Namadi’s agricultural policies embrace a holistic approach that integrates livestock development. Mobile veterinary clinics, operational across Jigawa’s 27 local government areas, have improved livestock health and productivity, further enhancing food security in the state. Governor Namadi’s vision extends beyond Jigawa.

At the 2024 Africa Food Systems Summit, he showcased the state’s agricultural potential to a global audience, positioning Jigawa as an attractive destination for local and international investment. Stressing the state’s peace and security, Namadi highlighted Jigawa’s unique ability to support large-scale agricultural ventures. Eager to learn and adapt global best practices, Governor Namadi led a delegation to Ethiopia to study its renowned wheat production strategies.

The insights gained are now being tailored to Jigawa’s needs, ensuring the state remains a leader in agricultural innovation. Through his visionary leadership and handson approach, Governor Umar Namadi has not only transformed Jigawa’s agricultural sector but also demonstrated what is possible when dedication meets action. As Nigeria grapples with the challenges of food insecurity and economic instability, Namadi’s achievements provide a replicable model for sustainable development. His contributions merit recognition and celebration as a testament to effective governance in service of the people.