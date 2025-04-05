Army, Police probe Lagos explosion

By Evelyn Usman

The Counter Improvised Explosive Device (CIED) Squadron of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team have begun investigation into the explosion at the Metal Scrap Yard in Mushin, Lagos, which resulted in the death of one and two injuries, on Friday, April 4, 2025.

According to reports, scavengers were attempting to dismantle a grenade when it detonated, killing one of them.

There are circulating claims that the grenades belong to government law enforcement agencies.

Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Olabisi Ayeni, said the investigating team would ascertain this during the investigation.

He stated that the joint investigative team would also probe the source and circumstances leading to the explosion and inspect the area to ensure continued safety.

In a statement, Ayeni said: “The 81 Division Nigerian Army is aware of the explosion at the Metal Scrap Yard in Mushin, Lagos State, on Friday. The CIED Squadron has been tasked to liaise with the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team to investigate the explosion’s source and circumstances. The team will also inspect the area to ensure continued safety. Residents are advised to remain calm.

“The Division commiserates with the deceased’s family and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.”