Anambra records 102,643 child deliveries, 343 C-sections in 18 months, says official

The Anambra Government said it recorded 102,643 deliveries and 343 Cesarean Sections (CS) in 18 months since the introduction of its free antenatal care and delivery policy.

Dr Afam Obidike, state Commissioner for Health made this known in Awka on Friday.

NAN reports that on Sept. 5, 2023, Gov. Chukwuma Soludo launched free antenatal care and delivery for expectant mothers for the remaining period of his administration.

The commissioner said that the state government was making significant investment in the healthcare sector to improve access for residents.

”Anambra is now one of the states with the lowest maternal mortality. Pregnant women from other states even come to register in Anambra.

“Over 1000 health workers were recruited, new hospitals were constructed, existing ones were upgraded and equipped to ensure unhindered access to quality and affordable healthcare in the state.

”Each of the health officials, particularly consultants, doctors, and nurses receive half a million, almost quarter of a million and over N100,000 respectively, as a monthly salary,” he said.

The commissioner said the government also made investments in the education sector by recruiting 8,115 teachers, upgrading public schools, and empowering youth through the ‘One Youth, Two Skills’ acquisition programme.

“Gov. Soludo’s administration has hired more than 9,000 workers, who will be part of the state’s budget until they retire and start receiving pensions.

“So, no government, since the state’s creation, has invested in human capital development as sustainably as this administration,” Obidike said.

NAN reports that in September 2023, Soludo launched the free antenatal care and delivery for expectant mothers for the remaining period of his administration.

Soludo described the gesture as part of his government’s palliative measures to cushion the effect of hardship on Anambra people.

The governor said that his administration was committed to ensuring unhindered access to healthcare, especially at the grassroots level.