Anambra guber: Amid tensions, withdrawals, Ukachukwu emerges APC flag bearer

Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2025 Anambra State election, following a tense and chaotic primary held in Awka on Saturday.

Ukachukwu clinched the party’s ticket with 1,455 votes, defeating his closest challenger, Valentine Ozigbo, who secured 67 votes.

Other contenders in the race included Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo and Hon. Edozie Madu.

Recall Vanguard had reported that the exercise was marred by confusion and controversy, with accreditation still ongoing as late as 7 p.m., long after the scheduled 9 a.m. start time.

Delegates were reportedly being accredited at undisclosed hotels around Awka, while many party members and supporters remained at the official venue, the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, where the process had yet to begin as of 6:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, violence erupted as suspected thugs allegedly hired by one of the aspirants attacked delegates, injuring several people in the presence of security operatives.

The chaos led to the withdrawal of three aspirants—Sir Paul Chukwuma, who also resigned from the APC entirely, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, and Chief Chukwuma Umeoji. Chukwuma cited the presence of “unprogressive elements” in the party, while Okonkwo expressed concern over the safety of his supporters.

In his withdrawal letter, Okonkwo stated: “This decision to withdraw from the race was a difficult but necessary one because of some developments that are inconsistent with my principles and values. The project is not worth risking the lives of my supporters.”

Despite the turbulent process, Ukachukwu, speaking after being declared the winner, vowed to deliver Anambra to the APC. “Nobody has won the governorship of Anambra without my support; it has never happened before. I have been playing godfatherism, but now I want to be the father of the father—no more godfather,” he declared.

The Anambra governorship election, scheduled for November 2025, is Nigeria’s next major off-cycle election. Governor Chukwuma Soludo, the incumbent, will contest on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).