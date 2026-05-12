Anambra APC expels 30 members who took party to court

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has expelled 30 of its members who dragged the party to court.

The decision to expel them was taken during the state executive meeting of the party presided over by the deputy chairman, Hon. J. C Okeke in Awka.

The state publicity secretary of the party, Dr Valentine Oliobi, who briefed reporters after the meeting, said the party also ratified the election and disciplinary committees for the chapter.

He listed members of the state disciplinary committee to include Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo as chairman, with Dr Mrs Chioma Ejikeme, Dame Jessie Balonwu, Dr Amobi Nwokafor, Ichie Mike Ejezie, Barr C N Madubueze as members, while Sir Chris Chikwelu Jr will serve as Secretary.

Similarly, the Primary Election Committee has Hon Izu Okeke as Chairman. The members are

Mrs Ifeyinwa Okonkwo, Engr Osita Oraegbunam, Chief Joe Ofokansi, while Comrade Carl Mbanefo will serve as Secretary.

He said: “The 30 people that took the party to court were expelled in line article 21, sub section 5 of the APC constitution. The party can only listen to them if they withdraw the case they filed against the party.”

According to him, the surprising thing was that some of the people who took the party to court were aspiring to the House of Representatives and had even obtained nomination forms.

At the meeting, the 21 local government chairmen of the party were inaugurated and they will subsequently inaugurate the ward officials in their areas.

Oliobi said the party has also deemed it necessary to appoint a director to be in charge of security.

He added that the screening committee from Abuja had screened the House of Assembly aspirants, adding that all the 30 aspirants were cleared, while all the eleven federal constituencies in the state have all their aspirants cleared.