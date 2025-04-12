Air Peace adjusts boarding process to promote efficiency, inclusivity

Air Peace de

Nigeria’s largest flag carrier, Air Peace, has implemented a new boarding arrangement aimed at delivering seamless, convenient and professional travel experience for all passengers.

Head of Corporate Communications at Air Peace, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, in a statement, said under the new structure, boarding would be prioritised in the following order: military personnel, passengers with wheelchairs or special needs and business class passengers.

Ndiulo said the development was a reflection of the airline’s ongoing commitment to elevating service standards and fostering a new culture of care, respect, professionalism and efficiency.

Quoting the Chairman/CEO of the airline, Allen Onyema, it said: “This new boarding policy is designed to reduce congestion, enhance orderliness, and ensure that our customers enjoy a smoother start to their journeys.”

According to the statement, Onyema said the new arrangement underscored Air Peace’s dedication to inclusive service.

Onyema was quoted saying: “By honouring military personnel and attending to passengers with mobility needs first, Air Peace reinforces its respect for service and accessibility, emphasising that Business class travellers will also benefit from expedited boarding, aligning with the premium experience they expect and deserve.”